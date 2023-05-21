Aston Villa are turning their attention to the summer transfer window as the 2022/23 campaign comes to a close.

Unai Emery has taken the Villans to new heights, with one game remaining of the Spaniard’s first season that could take the Midlands club to Europe.

Not many could have predicted the success that Villa would lead this term, following the dismissal of Steven Gerrard in October, when the club were loitering towards the bottom three.

The 51-year-old Premier League manager of the year nominee, is targeting more highs in his first full season and is reportedly looking towards an active summer in the transfer window.

Reports have linked a number of La Liga names to Villa Park in the coming window, with news reported over the weekend of the potential progression regarding a Real Madrid star.

What’s the latest on Dani Ceballos to Aston Villa?

As reported by one Foot Mercato journalist, Villa are speculated to have made a “very important” offer to Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in Madrid this summer, sparking rumours of his potential exit ahead of Emery’s interest.

The two were first linked in January when it was reported by Marca that the midfielder rejected a potential move.

What could Dani Ceballos bring to Aston Villa?

Ceballos has had a spell in the Premier League previously, as well as working under Emery while on loan at Arsenal.

Described by the Villa boss as a player that can do “great things”, the midfielder could have a real impact on his current side, with FBref likening him based on statistics to Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

The Utrera-born play-maker ranks in the top 1% of progressive passes in Europe’s top five leagues in his position, with a monstrous 11.73 per 90. He also ranks highly in terms of take-ons (best 2%), averaging a successful 2.36 per 90 - as per FBref.

Lauded by former boss Mikel Arteta when speaking to BBC as being an "animal" in training, the £52k-per-week ace could be a powerful weapon in Emery's plans.

While his position is comparative to Villa’s Emi Buendia, his numbers over the past year dominate the Argentine as per FBref, with the former Norwich City ace recording just 2.18 progressive passes per 90 and only 0.98 successful take-ons per 90.

The potential arrival of the Madrid man could spark competition with the midfielder in Emery’s system, adding to depth and player performance.

Villa are on the path to great success with the four-time Europa League winner’s guidance, however, the summer window will be crucial as every team in the top tier will look to strengthen.

The club have strong targets for the 2023/24 campaign, and should they seal European football on the final day, Villa Park could become a very tempting location for hot talents to progress their game.