Aston Villa are expected to have a busy summer, as the club have been the subject of an array of transfer speculation ahead of the summer window.

The Villans have enjoyed a phenomenal Premier League season under Unai Emery, with the success not over yet as the club is one game away from securing European football next campaign.

The arrival of the Spaniard in October has seen the Midlands side enjoy an exciting journey this year, making the future look bright for all areas of the club.

A manager with four Europa League titles will bring success on many levels, however, Villa are expected to have an advantage in the transfer window through the 51-year-old’s pull in attracting players to be part of his project.

The latest news has suggested that Emery’s first signing of the summer could be from his stomping ground, La Liga.

What’s the latest on Dani Ceballos to Aston Villa?

As reported by on Spanish publication, Real Madrid attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos could be on the path of a return to the Premier League this summer.

The report states that Villa are in “advanced negotiations” with the £53k-per-week playmaker, which could see him sway towards a move to Villa Park over Real Betis.

It’s stated that the Midlands club have an advantage due to the player having a strong relationship with Emery, whom he was managed by at Arsenal.

What could Dani Ceballos bring to Aston Villa?

It’s expected that the Spanish coach will intend to increase the depth and quality of his squad this summer to take their success to the next level.

Adding numbers for depth is one thing, but cementing the numbers with genuine quality to compete for starting spots is critical, especially if European football is set to grace Villa Park next season.

Despite only being at the club for less than a year, the 51-year-old has made his favoured line up clear, which has placed Philippe Coutinho more out of favour, as he continues to struggle to show his worth in the Midlands.

Interest in Ceballos could all but end the Brazilian’s time at Villa, with the Madrid ace performing at a higher level over the past year than the 30-year-old.

Lauded as an “animal” by Mikel Arteta during his time with the Gunners, the Spaniard excels the former-Liverpool star in a range of attributes critical to being an influential playmaker.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old averages a mammoth 11.43 progressive passes per 90, with Coutinho far behind scoring 5.48 in this area. Ceballos exceeds the quality the Brazilian has shown in the past year in terms of pass completion, averaging 90.7% to his 75.0% per 90.

With players arriving from La Liga to the Premier League comes a subtle anxiety over the differences in physical demand, however, the Madrid star exceeds Coutinho in terms of tackles per 90, averaging 2.75 to his 2.17 - as per FBref.

In a free transfer, Emery could save the club millions by securing a talent that could surpass the efforts of Coutinho, and challenge those in the current starting XI to raise performance level - something that would boost the whole squad.