Aston Villa target Dani Ceballos is listening to offers ahead of potentially becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

What’s the latest on Ceballos and a possible Villa Park move?

Ceballos has been on Villa’s radar recently, with speculation suggesting he turned down a move to the Midlands during the January window.

The 26-year-old could soon be on the hunt for a new side, though, with his Real Madrid contract set to expire in a matter of months. The midfielder has now made over 100 appearances during his time at the Bernabeu, with 33 of those coming this season under Carlo Ancelotti. He previously spent two years on loan at Arsenal where he made 77 appearances in north London, and it looks as if a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Sport Witness relayed an update from reports in Spain regarding Ceballos, where Villa received a mention. The report cites previous claims of Aston Villa making contact over a potential free transfer and adds that the midfielder is now listening to the ‘siren songs’ from the Premier League, with Villa one of those who have him on their ‘radar’.

Unai Emery is thought to be a big fan of Ceballos, and a return to England would be the ‘most profitable option’ for the player.

Do Villa need Ceballos?

The Villa boss currently has a number of midfielders to pick from heading into his first full season in charge, however, it looks set to be a busy summer in the transfer market, according to chief executive Christian Purslow.

Douglas Luiz has been heavily linked with an exit over the last 12 months, with Arsenal failing in three offers for the Brazilian’s services last summer, so there could well be more speculation regarding the player heading into the summer.

Therefore, adding to the club’s central midfield ranks and looking to take Villa to the next level could be beneficial for Emery, who is clearly a fan of Ceballos, having twice loaned him to north London during his time with the Gunners.

The Madrid man has plenty of experience at the highest level and has played in European club competitions over the past six seasons, a standard of football Villa will want to achieve during Emery’s tenure. Lauded as “superb” back in January and an ideal Toni Kroos replacement by journalist Lucas Navarrete, Ceballos could prove to be a shrewd addition, especially on a free transfer.

He is capable of playing in an attacking midfield role or out wide if required, so would also provide Emery with plenty of versatility, and it looks as if this could be one to follow over the coming months.