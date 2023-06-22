Aston Villa are reportedly interested in a La Liga gem, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge at Villa Park.

The Spaniard will be joined by Monchi, who could deliver the Villans a host of exciting signings this summer if he is to repeat history with his impeccable track record of orchestrating upgrades in the transfer window.

The Midlands side have been linked with a host of talent from La Liga, with several names cropping from Emery’s previous club Villarreal, with the latest link being one of the Yellow Submarines' staple individuals.

What’s the latest on Dani Parejo to Aston Villa?

According to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, Aston Villa remain a club interested in Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo.

Last month, Sport Witness relayed further news from Spain that Villa had ‘set their sights’ on the 34-year-old, with the Villans named once more this week as a club that could steer the Spaniard away from signing a new deal with the Yellows.

Barcelona are another club mentioned to be monitoring the midfielder, who will become a free agent next summer should an extension not be agreed.

What could Dani Parejo offer to Aston Villa?

With 457 La Liga appearances, the 34-year-old offers experience in abundance with attributes that cannot be bought in a player that has played at the top level in a formidable career.

Despite being older than most competing among Europe's elite, the Spaniard ended the league season ranked as Villarreal’s second-highest performing player with an average Sofascore match rating of 7.24.

In 37 appearances in La Liga, the former Real Madrid man contributed three goals and four assists, and most importantly demonstrated why he remains as a highly regarded player through his playmaking instincts.

Villa have already confirmed a fellow midfield playmaker this transfer window, with Leicester City ace Youri Tielemans set to join the Villans following the expiry of his contract with the Foxes.

Hailed as a player with the ability to “launch attacks” by former Anderlecht and Belgium gem Paul Van Himst, Tielemans could form a duo powered by their playmaking intel if paired with Parejo.

Averaging 1.4 key passes per game this season in La Liga, the Coslada-born star has recorded 104 career assists to highlight his talents when dispatching the ball and seeking the runs of those around him.

Lauded as a “midfield maestro” by scout Antonio Mango, the 34-year-old maintained a passing accuracy rate of 91% last term, averaging 70.38 attempted passes per 90 showcasing the talents Emery could recruit for his midfield alongside Tielemans.

When comparing the duo via FBref, it’s clear to see what they could bring to any side, with the Belgian averaging 6.95 progressive passes per 90 to Parejo’s 6.85, presenting as two players that excel in dispatching the ball.

Emery could reunite with his former player, with the Spaniard hailing his former coach as being “several steps above” to reinforce the relationship between the two professionals.

Monchi could deliver Villa an experienced master in the middle of the park in the £62k-per-week ace, as a player that could add more than just his impressive exploits on the field to the squad.