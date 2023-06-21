Aston Villa are serious contenders after making an enquiry to sign Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo this summer, according to reports.

Is Dani Parejo leaving Villarreal?

Since joining from Valencia back in 2020, Parejo has been a regular feature of Quique Setien’s first-team, starting 37 out of the 38 La Liga games last season, but despite this, he’s facing an uncertain future and could be on the move during this window.

The Spaniard will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the coming weeks will present his side with their final big opportunity to cash in should they not want to lose him for free, and should he depart, he won’t be short of potential suitors being their second top-performing defensive player in 2022/23.

Unai Emery will already be very familiar with the 34-year-old having managed him for 145 matches during his time in his homeland, and it sounds like he’s eyeing a reunion with his former star by wanting to bring him to the Premier League.

Are Aston Villa signing Parejo?

According to El Periodico Mediterraneo (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have “tested the ground” for Parejo and are firmly “in the picture” to sign him ahead of the new campaign.

Spanish reports previously claimed that Emery has personally requested to sign the midfielder, though Villarreal are believed to have offered him a new three-year deal which they are “hopeful” he will accept, so this will be a situation to closely watch over the summer.

Coud Parejo be a good addition for Emery?

Parejo is naturally a central midfielder but he’s much stronger in the attacking aspect of his game. He has been hailed a player who “oozes class” by journalist Josh Bunting, so if he was to sign on the dotted line, he would be a fantastic recruit to add a bit of composure and guile in the middle third.

The AC Talent client, who pockets £62k-per-week, posted seven goal contributions (four assists and three goals) in 37 La Liga appearances last season and recorded 144 crosses along with 113 shot-creating actions, which was higher than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef.

Finally, Parejo is a versatile operator having been deployed in five various positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the centre of the park, which will no doubt be yet another attribute that the boss admires, and with him holding an existing connection to his target, there’s a strong chance that an agreement could be reached.