Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, as Unai Emery looks to add reinforcements this summer.

The transfer window has got off to a strong start for Emery and Monchi, securing the talents of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby already.

The Villans could land another coup by securing Zakaria, who has experience in England under his belt.

How much does Denis Zakaria cost?

As reported by Italian outlet La Gazetta dello Sport, Villa are one of the clubs interested in the former Chelsea loanee.

The report lists the Midlands side along with West Ham as the Premier League representatives circling the Swiss talent.

It’s claimed that Juventus would like a fee in the region of €18m (£15m) for the 26-year-old, who has struggled to make an impact in Turin.

How good is Denis Zakaria?

Since departing Borussia Monchengladbach, the Switzerland international has failed to grasp consistent game time, making just 26 appearances over the past two seasons.

The objective behind a loan move is to gain experience and strength with guaranteed time to explore strengths before returning to one's parent club, however, the midfielder was denied of this luxury at Chelsea.

Making just seven appearances in the Premier League in west London, the 26-year-old was handed to the Blues at an unfortunate time, in a year that saw three managers take charge to little success at Stamford Bridge.

By signing Zakaria, Emery could hand the talent a shot at redemption in England, with a player that has showcased just how much of a difference maker he can be if kept fit and in the picture.

Lauded as a “talent” by The Times’ Tess Derry, the midfielder could be the perfect addition to the depth shown in Villa’s side, as they prepare for a European adventure next term.

With Douglas Luiz as the favoured enforcer in the middle of the park, the Brazilian has been linked with a move to north London this summer, with Tottenham and Arsenal reported to have interest.

While there’s been little speculation to suggest that the 25-year-old would depart, Emery has sufficient back-ups to Luiz, who was Villa’s best performer last term.

Signed from Marseille last summer, Boubacar Kamara has impressed during his first stint in the Premier League, despite missing a number of games to injury.

In signing Zakaria, Emery could hand the Frenchman the perfect partner, with his numbers suggesting he could complement the strengths of the 23-year-old.

A strong defender in the engine room, Kamara averaged an impressive 2.94 tackles per 90 in the Premier League, compared to Zakaria’s 1.48 per 90 in the 2021/22 Bundesliga season, where he last played consistently, via FBref.

A balance in the pivot could be found between the former Marseille gem’s defensive attributes, and the passing expertise of the Swiss, who averaged an impressive 5.68 progressive passes per 90 to the Villa man’s 4.25.

The former Borussia talent maintained an assured pass completion rate of 89.4% in the 2021/22 Bundesliga, making 4.58 final third passes per 90 to showcase his strengths in progressive play.

In distinguishing a balance between the duo’s playing styles, Emery and Monchi could unearth a strong pivot to add to the depth at Villa Park, with two competent defensive midfielders.