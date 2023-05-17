Aston Villa are on the path towards an exciting time ahead with Unai Emery at the helm on his Premier League return.

When the club hired the Spaniard in November, not many would have dreamed how the season could end, with Villa still in contention for a top-six finish and European football next campaign.

The four-time Europa League-winning coach has installed a new sense of belief in the squad, taking players to the next level and placing the club in a positive direction.

While things are ticking at Villa Park this season, the Spaniard has been linked with a number of players that could improve his squad in terms of depth and in signing future stars.

Earlier this week, the Villans were linked with a potential double swoop for a Serie A pair, in a move that could have a positive influence on Villa’s hopes to compete at this level again next season.

What’s the latest on Denzel Dumfries to Aston Villa?

As reported by InterLive - via SportWitness - Villa are planning a €55m (£48m) offer to sign Inter Milan duo Marcelo Brozovic and Denzel Dumfries.

Both players have been linked with a move away from Inter this summer, with InterLive’s report claiming that Mateu Alemany - who had been set to join Villa until a change of heart - could be the key influence in any move.

However, since revelations regarding Alemany's own future, there has been no update on whether Dumfries remains a target.

What could Denzel Dumfries bring to Aston Villa?

Lauded as a “monster” by journalist Alan Rzepa on Twitter, the right-back is one of the top performing in his position in Europe over the past year as per FBref.

The 27-year-old ranks in the top 4% in Europe’s top five leagues in his position for his rate of aerials won, with 1.97 per 90.

The most dominating attribute the Dutchman offers is his ability to get forward, which is a key strength for a full-back when entering the Premier League.

Having caught the eye for his pace and directness, the £55k-per-week defender is a threat in attack on the flanks.

Such a claim is supported by the £35m-rated full-back's numbers which rank him in the top 1% of those in his position in Europe for most touches in the attacking penalty area, averaging a huge 4.01 per 90.

While Ashley Young is a seasoned professional in the Premier League, having made 421 appearances in the league over the years, the 37-year-old is nearing the end of his playing career.

The Stevenage-born right-back has been a key member of Emery’s squad, however, finding depth in his position is vital.

Dumfries could opt as a worthy heir to the Englishman, as a player that is experienced himself having played among Europe’s elite in his career at Inter.

Only time will tell if the Dutchman will reside at Villa Park come the end of summer, however, his talent and suitability to Emery’s squad is an exciting prospect.