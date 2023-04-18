Aston Villa have reportedly been in contact over a potential move for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

What’s the latest transfer news on Villa and Dumfries?

Dumfries, who shares the same agency as Villa defender Tyrone Mings, turned 27 today and is seemingly at the top of his game with a career-high €28m Transfermarkt valuation.

The Netherlands international joined Inter from PSV Eindhoven back in 2021 and has gone on to make 83 appearances in Italy, contributing to 20 goals in the process.

Capable of playing as a right-back or further forward in a right midfield role, the 27-year-old could well be on the move again over the coming months, with interest from the Midlands.

TEAMtalk relayed an update from Tuttomercatoweb regarding Villa and Dumfries in the last 48 hours. They said that those from Villa Park have been in touch over a possible deal and is one of the main right-back options under consideration in the Midlands.

There is also interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, but Villa’s interest is thought to be more serious.

What would Dumfries bring to Villa Park?

You could say that Unai Emery is in need of a right-back addition this summer. The Villa boss has Matty Cash and Ashley Young as his current senior options, although, the latter of the two will turn 38 in a few months and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Therefore, bringing in someone like Dumfries to rival Cash could be a wise move, especially as the Poland international has been out through injury in recent weeks.

Dumfries, described as a “monster” by journalist Alan Rzepa, has outperformed Cash during the current campaign, as per WhoScored. The Inter man has averaged more shots and key passes per game than Cash, while also registering more assists and crosses than the Villa man, so could offer a greater attacking threat.

Capable of also turning out further forward, Dumfries would bring plenty of versatility to Emery’s side and has proven experience of playing in either the Champions League or Europa League over the past five seasons.

Villa are currently involved in a late push for European football next season after winning their last five Premier League games, and should they achieve that, it could help persuade Dumfries to move to England, making this one to watch heading into Emery's first full season in charge.