The summer transfer window is due to slam shut at the start of next month and Aston Villa have made four additions to their playing squad to date.

Who have Aston Villa signed?

Unai Emery has bolstered his defence and midfield with the signings of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, and - most recently - Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Villans are also interested in signing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto to add to their attacking options.

Fellow Premier League side Everton are also interested in the Italy international, who is currently not for sale but a loan move could be on the cards before the deadline.

He has handed in a transfer request at Elland Road and made himself unavailable for their matches. However, the Whites have maintained their position that the talented teenager will not be sold.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

The 19-year-old whiz is still learning his trade and developing but his performances for Leeds last term suggest that the potential is there for him to be an exciting player for Unai Emery.

Gnonto could be a dream partner for Diaby as either the starting number nine ahead of him or as a supporting striker or attacking midfielder to link-up with him in the build-up phase, due to his immense versatility across the frontline.

The Leeds forward, who was once described as "pure gold" by scout Jacek Kulig, racked up two goals and four assists in 14 Premier League starts last season.

He also ranked within the top 13% of his positional peers for progressive carries per 90 (4.39) and in the top 19% for assists per 90 (0.27) during the 2022/23 top-flight campaign.

These statistics show that the £20k-per-week wizard was well above average for players in his role for progressing his team up the pitch with the ball as well as being able to create good enough opportunities for his teammates to score.

The Villa head coach could also look to unearth the Italian dynamo's goalscoring potential as he did strike 13 goals in 22 games for Inter at U16 and U17 level combined before finding the back of the net 12 times in 74 matches for Zurich's first team.

If he can build on that and use his experience with Leeds to kick on and develop then Gnonto could be a lethal partner for Diaby in the final third, as the France international is a player who has proven himself to be a terrific player at the top end of the pitch.

The French magician, who has scored one goal in two Premier League games for Villa, racked up 22 goals and 20 assists across 65 Bundesliga outings during his final two seasons with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

These statistics show that the summer signing has the ability to deliver goals and assists on a regular basis from out wide and having another attacker who can drive forward to create chances for him could help the talented ace to thrive in England.

Therefore, Gnonto, who the aforementioned Kulig also hailed as a "nightmare" for defenders, could form an exciting relationship with Diaby in the final third if Emery and Monchi are able to snap him up this summer.