The renaissance of Aston Villa under the tactically meticulous Unai Emery has been remarkable.

The club’s flirtatious relationship with relegation has been transformed into a burning desire to make inroads into European competition. This has been heightened by the appointment of Monchi as the President of Football Operations, who alongside Emery, has been described as a “serial winner” by the chairman Nassef Sawiris.

The manager’s ambition is matched by the ownership and board, who have started the summer sensationally. Last week, Villa completed the signing of Pau Torres for around £31.5m as they prepare the squad to juggle domestic and European football.

In the previous transfer window, Emery outlined his need for a “specialist winger” and he’s targeted Moussa Diaby.

What’s the latest on Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa?

According to RMC Sport (via Sport Witness), the Midlands outfit are closing in on an agreement to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star.

It's thought that Villa and the Bundesliga side have 'almost agreed' on a deal of around €50m (£43.5m), including bonuses for the France dynamo, though Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr are still lingering with interest.

Emery's side would like to conclude dealings sooner rather than later, with the player himself now in control of where his future lies.

What can Moussa Diaby bring to Aston Villa?

Last season, Diaby was in imperious form, recording 25 goal contributions in 48 appearances across all competitions.

His untameable potency is reflected by his nine Bundesliga goals, which meant he was Leverkusen’s top scorer.

One scout, speaking to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity, believes he is a “wildcard” capable of affecting the game in moments. This is also shown by his rank within the best 19% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for total shots and non-penalty goals per 90.

However, he supports this goal-scoring with sparkling creativity and dribbling. Last year, he notched the most assists (8) and chances created (50) in the team, as per BBC Sport.

Morade Djeddi, president of Diaby’s first club Esperance Paris 19eme, has lauded his quality, saying:

“Since he was young, Moussa had this talent… very quickly, you realise that he has explosiveness, an ability to take on his opponent and dribbling skills.

“He was born with it. Moussa has a supernatural, divine gift. A gift that some have and others don’t.”

How would Moussa Diaby benefit Ollie Watkins at Villa Park?

This glorious combination of invention and productivity could make for a formidable offensive partnership with Ollie Watkins.

Under Emery, the Englishman has enjoyed a phenomenal revival, and in the most fruitful period of his top-flight career, he netted 13 goals in the final 23 league games of the season.

The former Brentford striker’s endless running and indomitable hard work have been noted by his boss, who said:

“His mentality is very good. Sometimes we have to stop him; we have to tell him, ‘No, this is enough for today. Tomorrow, more.’

“Defensively and offensively, we try to use his skills, adding his characteristics. He is doing it: scoring and defending with a great attitude. Overall, he is improving in everything.”

Pairing him with the mooted Villa transfer target could be a match made in heaven for Emery, given the credentials of both players, as evident above.

In the “dangerous” Diaby - as lauded by former Freiburg striker Nils Petersen - Villa could be adding a player with key European experience and someone to rival Watkins’ commendable effervescence and output.