Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos will have a 'fresh start' in 2023/24 once he has got over the worst of his injury issues that have dogged his ability to make an impact this campaign, journalist Dean Jones has suggested.

What's the latest news involving Diego Carlos?

As per Birmingham World, Aston Villa boss Emery has confirmed that Carlos is a doubt for the Villans' final Premier League match of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion following the development of him not being involved in his matchday squad against Liverpool last weekend.

Emery stated in an interview: “Diego Carlos yesterday, as well, he had a small injury. We don’t know if we can get him available next week. Moreno as well, but I think he will be more difficult to get ready. It’s a small injury but I don’t think he’ll be available for Sunday.”

Carlos only returned from a long injury layoff in Aston Villa's 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League earlier this month, as per The Express & Star, telling his followers on social media: “After a long period away from the fields, I’m back, stronger than ever. Thanks to everyone who supported me on this journey. It wasn’t easy but I won!”

Nevertheless, the Brazilian has managed to make just three appearances in total for Villa, as per Transfermarkt, since completing his move to the club from Sevilla last summer for a reported fee of £26 million, as cited by Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Carlos returning from injury will be a big boost to Emery once the defender is fully fit.

Jones said: “Having him back is a huge boost to Villa, and it’s time for him to have a fresh start in this team next season.

“A lot has happened this season, but the good news is that things are so optimistic around the club, and they certainly plan for him to be a big part of the future from what I have heard.”

Can Diego Carlos turn out to be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Of course, he can, though a full pre-season injury free would go a long way to aid his bid to displace one of Tyrone Mings or Ezri Konsa in the starting lineup for Aston Villa.

In his time at Sevilla, the 30-year-old featured 136 times for the La Liga outfit, netting on six occasions and recording one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored notes that Carlos impressed in 2021/22 at Sevilla concerning his awareness of dangerous situations, obtaining an average rate of 3.5 clearances per match in the Spanish top flight.

Emery will hope the defender can get back to his best form before too long as the £100k-a-week ace bids to leave his injury hell behind him moving forward.