Aston Villa have made contact to bring Stade De Reims midfielder Dion Lopy to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Lopy to Aston Villa?

The Senegal international is an academy graduate at the Stade Auguste Delaune having initially joined his outfit’s B side in 2020, before being promoted to the first-team the following summer as per Transfermarkt, and he’s since made 59 senior appearances to date.

The Ligue 1 star’s contract isn’t set to expire for another three years, but having impressed during his 15 starts and 11 substitute outings this season, via WhoScored, his performances have caught the eye of Unai Emery.

The Daily Mail recently credited the Midlands outfit with an interest in the 21-year-old and reported that the board were completing background checks to discover whether he would be an ideal fit for their squad, and it must have been positive because they have already taken their admiration one step further.

According to Wiw Sport (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have “joined the chase” to sign Lopy ahead of the 2023/24 season. NSWE have “shown interest” in completing a deal for the £1.6k-per-week ace and have “asked” about his availability, but aren’t alone in their pursuit with Crystal Palace, Marseille and Salernitana also plotting a move. Reims are expected to make “strong demands” in order to even consider sanctioning their player’s sale during the upcoming window, but the exact fee needed to prise him away remains to be seen.

Would Lopy be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa will be aware that Lopy is still very much in his development stages, but considering the potential that he’s shown so far - which has seen him lauded a “talented” defensive midfielder by football scout Jacek Kulig - he would be a promising signing for the long-term future of the club.

The Dakar native currently ranks in the 90th percentile for blocks by midfielders and has won 21 tackles from 40 players challenged so far this season, as per FBRef, so loves to get stuck in and win back possession for his side in the centre of the park, even if his success rate needs improving as he matures.

The 6 foot 1 star, who already has experience on the international stage having represented his nation 13 times across all levels, would additionally add versatility to Emery’s squad with his ability to operate in defensive, central and attacking midfield, making him a useful option for the boss to have at his disposal.