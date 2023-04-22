Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz had a “tough time” during the Premier League game vs Brentford, says journalist Gregg Evans.

How did Luiz perform at the Community Stadium?

The Midlands outfit were the visitors at the Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon where Unai Emery and his side earned a 1-1 draw against Thomas Frank’s hosts, with goals scored either side of the break from Ivan Toney and Luiz.

The Brazilian was named in the starting line-up for the trip to TW8 and was kept on the field for the full length of the game, and despite netting the all-important equaliser, his performance prior to that was underwhelming having lost possession of the ball 14 times, not to mention that he was also dribbled past twice and received a yellow card in the second-half, as per SofaScore.

Taking to Twitter, Evans criticised Luiz’s display vs the Bees and thought it was obvious that his level of standard today had dropped compared to the bright spark that he was earlier in the season. He wrote:

“Douglas Luiz is having a tough time today. Nutmegged early on. Fair few fouls gone in on him. Given the ball away a few times. He's just not quite at the same level as recent weeks/months.”

Should Villa be worried about Luiz's performance?

Aston Villa had a mediocre day at the office and will be disappointed not to have come away with all three points, but despite Luiz having a real individual mixed bag of a performance, he still received a match rating of 7.6 which was the highest throughout the whole of the squad showing that he remains one of the most key players for Emery.

The Rio de Janeiro native has clocked up five assists and scored four goals across all competitions this season, via Transfermarkt, so has proven what he’s capable of and therefore the boss shouldn’t be concerned about one display that was slightly under par considering the promising signs the £75k-per-week ace has displayed up until this stage of the campaign.