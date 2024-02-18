Aston Villa's charge towards Champions League football was handed another boost on Saturday as they picked up an excellent 2-1 victory over a Fulham side that had won seven of their 12 home matches.

It was vital that Unai Emery's side bounced back this weekend after the disappointing loss to Manchester United last Sunday, and the visitors started brilliantly, taking the lead in the 23rd minute.

Villa had less possession throughout the game, but ten minutes after the break, they added their second, which would ultimately secure them the win. The Cottagers fought back almost instantly, but the Villans held strong to claim an important three points.

This kept them fourth in the Premier League, just two points above Tottenham Hotspur, but there were two players who stood out in particular.

Ollie Watkins starred yet again

Ollie Watkins continues to exceed all expectations, and he has arguably been the best centre-forward in the league this season. The former Brentford gem has scored 13 goals this campaign while also registering ten assists, which proves he's a complete forward.

Yesterday, he netted a brace, showing up when he's needed most, like he always does. The 28-year-old was a handful throughout, using his elite movement to have five shots, creating a big chance, and winning 100% of his duels.

Watkins is playing with extreme confidence and he seems to score with every opportunity he gets. His first goal was a composed low strike after swivelling on the ball to evade his opponent, while the second one highlighted his ability to get in behind the defence, spinning Issa Diop and smashing the ball home just inside the box.

It was an excellent performance from the England international, but there was one Villa player who may have gone slightly under the radar for his showing yesterday.

Who else starred for Aston Villa?

Just like Watkins, Douglas Luiz is one of the first names on the teamsheet and one that Emery can rely upon to bring quality, class, and leadership to the side.

That was all on display yesterday, with the Brazilian showing why he is of interest to the likes of Arsenal and why he is a class above most in his position in the league.

With Boubacar Kamara set to miss the rest of the season, Luiz was tasked with stepping up his defensive duties alongside John McGinn, however, that didn't take away from his technical ability and persistence in making things happen in the final third.

Luiz vs Fulham Stats Stats Luiz Minutes 97 Chances created 4 Pass accuracy % 88% Passes into final third 3 Ball recoveries 6 Duels won 4/5 Aerials won 100% Dribble Success 100% Figures via FotMob

As you can see, the 25-year-old was influential in progressing the ball all game long, and without his bravery in possession, Villa would have struggled yesterday.

His ability to pass the ball into the final third and create four chances while maintaining a pass completion rate of 88% is impressive, and it was also important next to McGinn, who managed zero chances created and passes into the final third.

The midfielder also won four of his five duels while making six recoveries, which showed that he was proactive in the middle of the park. That said, the former Manchester City ace was only handed a 7/10 rating by Birmingham Live, but they did mention that he's "such a key player in this Villa team."

It was a fantastic afternoon for Villa, Emery, Watkins, Luiz, and, of course, the Villans faithful.