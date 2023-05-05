Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany is reportedly closing in on a move to Aston Villa to work with Unai Emery and could seal an instant masterclass with a player who is attracting interest from the club.

What's the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Aston Villa?

According to The Telegraph, the Villans are considering a swoop to sign Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the campaign in an attempt to bolster their attacking options.

The report claims that the club are eyeing up ambitious deals to sign the Serbian international, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, and Barcelona's Ferran Torres.

Juventus signed the ace from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina for an initial fee of £58m in January 2022 but it remains to be seen how much they are set to demand for his services this summer.

What is Dusan Vlahovic's style of play?

The 23-year-old striker is a towering number nine who does not often get involved in the build-up play but is able to cause havoc with both his finishing ability and his creativity in the final third.

He only attempts 18.11 accurate passes per 90 and this places him in the bottom 20% of players in his position in Europe's top five leagues over the last 365 days.

The marksman, who was once hailed as "incredibly prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, makes up for his lack of involvement in the middle third by being a reliable goalscorer.

Since the start of last season, the gem has plundered 33 Serie A goals in 53 starts for Fiorentina and Juventus combined, which is one reason why the lethal threat would be a statement coup by Alemany.

Vlahovic has also created eight 'big chances' and registered five assists in that time and this shows that the dynamo has the quality to open up defences to present his teammates with opportunities to score, whilst also being a prolific scorer in his own right.

Ollie Watkins, meanwhile, has racked up 25 goals and eight assists in 65 Premier League starts since the beginning of last season and this indicates that the Old Lady star could come in and have a greater impact, in terms of scoring goals, than the England international.

He would also come in as a player with the potential to develop and improve.

At the age of 23, the 6 foot 3 titan has plenty of time left to hone his skills and progress, which is a scary thought when you consider his impressive Serie A goalscoring record over the last two seasons.

Therefore, Alemany could secure an instant masterclass after joining the club this summer by bringing in Vlahovic as one of his first moves to upgrade Emery's squad.

The Juventus gem's superb statistics and his age indicate that the forward would be a coup of a signing and the Spaniard must work hard to land his signature.