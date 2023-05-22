Aston Villa are reportedly looking ahead to the summer transfer window, as a celebrated talisman in Europe has been linked with a move to Villa Park.

The Midlands club have been the centre of speculation as the summer window edges closer, looking to build on the success of Unai Emery’s first season by strengthening with new recruits.

With just one game remaining of a memorable Premier League campaign, Villa are a win away from making their European dreams come true in a year that has seen change for the better for the club.

Emery has got the claret and blue firing again, as well as holding a sturdy defence, Villa Park has hosted some impressive football throughout his time in charge so far.

Despite getting things to tick, the Spaniard told The Athletic in April of his desire to capture another striker in the summer transfer window, with one name being linked to a shock move.

What’s the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Aston Villa?

As reported by Sam Dean at the Telegraph earlier this month, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is speculated to be on Emery’s wishlist this summer.

The report states the four-time Europa League-winning coach is considering an “ambitious swoop” for the Serbian forward.

Spanish news outlet AS previously valued the hitman in the region of a whopping €110m (£96m), so any move could be tricky to negotiate.

What could Dusan Vlahovic bring to Aston Villa?

Likened by FBref to Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland, Villa could erase all thought of worry regarding their attack in recruiting the 23-year-old.

As per Transfermarkt, the forward has scored 93 goals in his professional career, as well as registering 20 assists in 183 games at senior level.

The Serbian could provide Emery with a long-term partner for current line-leader Ollie Watkins, who has netted 14 goals this season in the Premier League so far.

Not only could the Juventus striker act as part of a goal-scoring duo with the Englishman but could provide healthy competition to maintain high levels of performance.

As per WhoScored, the two possess attributes that suggest they could form a dream partnership at Villa Park, with Watkins’ strengths in playing the ball for a layoff, paired with Vlahovic’s innate finishing ability.

The £215k-per-week ace also offers a real aerial threat to the attack, standing at 6 foot 3 and being lauded as a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese, for his strength and presence when leading the line.

Finding a natural goalscorer is the ultimate prize in the summer transfer window, and having been identified as one of the most prolific at his trade in Europe, Vlahovic will be in demand this summer.