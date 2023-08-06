Highlights

Aston Villa moving for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer under Unai Emery would not be a 'complete surprise', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Giovani Lo Celso moving to Aston Villa?

According to Birmingham Live, Lo Celso is on a list of targets at Villa Park this summer; nevertheless, Tottenham are likely to ask for an obligation to buy to be included in any prospective loan deal for the £70k-a-week ace.

Napoli have also been in the mix to sign the Argentina international in this off-season, though they could pull the plug on their interest due to the contract renewal of Piotr Zielinski.

Spanish journalist Javi Miguel claimed earlier in the window that Barcelona manager Xavi requested to his employers' hierarchy that La Blaugrana target Lo Celso alongside Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo and now-signed midfielder Oriol Romeu.

Nevertheless, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor indicated that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou would be keen to keep Lo Celso around this term alongside teammate Tanguy Ndombele, stating to GIVEMESPORT: "I would keep both players, and it looks like Postecoglou will do that despite interest from elsewhere."

Last term, Lo Celso, who has been hailed as "technically gifted", featured 29 times in all competitions on loan at Villarreal, registering two goals and three assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

His future at Tottenham remains up in the air and transfer insider Jones wouldn't be shocked to see him link up with Aston Villa boss Emery in the West Midlands.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones stated: "He’s had a good pre-season yet still serious doubts remain over whether he has a future at Spurs and if that drags on it would not be a complete surprise to see Emery look into whether an agreement can be found. To be fair, Lo Celso probably has more chance of succeeding under Ange than anyone else in the recent past but if even now he can’t find a role in the set-up then he really does have to get out of there."

What next for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa are shaping up well ahead of the new campaign and have been savvy in the transfer market, recruiting three additions in the form of Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres, as per Transfermarkt.

Reports from Spain transcribed via Sport Witness claim that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is another potential arrival at Villa Park and they are still pushing to land his signature.

Football Insider have revealed that former Wolves winger Adama Traore has emerged as a surprise target for Aston Villa this summer and is being pursued by Emery due to his 'pace and cutting edge' that could be put to use in the final third.

Czech outlet Idnez via METRO have signalled that Manchester United backup goalkeeper Matej Kovar is being courted by the Villans to provide competition for Emiliano Martinez and Robin Olsen between the sticks.

Sparta Prague and clubs in Germany are keen to snap up the 23-year-old stopper; nevertheless, they are put off by the £6 million price tag set by Manchester United.

Over the next few weeks, Aston Villa could be set to shake things up and bring in further squad depth as they get ready to juggle both domestic and European football in 2023/24.