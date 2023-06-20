The summer transfer window officially opened for business earlier this month and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has added to his side with one signing to date.

Youri Tielemans is set to arrive on a free transfer at the start of July, after his contract with Leicester expires, and the club have now appointed Monchi as their president of football operations to bolster their efforts to improve the squad.

One player who has been linked with a possible move to the club this summer is Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville, who has been valued at around €12m (£10m) by the relegated team.

Where would Crysencio Summerville fit in at Aston Villa?

The Netherlands U21 international has played the majority of his career to date as a right winger but he is also capable of lining up on the left and through the middle, which means that Emery could deploy him in a multitude of ways.

Villa's head coach could, however, use the 21-year-old in his favoured role on the right and brutally ditch current attacker Leon Bailey in the process.

Last month, journalist Dean Jones claimed that he would be "surprised" if the Jamaica international is still at the club come the start of the 2023/24 campaign, as there could be a market for teams interested in his services.

This suggests that the Villans could cash in on the 25-year-old winger this summer and bringing Summerville in as his replacement could be a shrewd move by Emery and Monchi.

The Leeds wizard, who was once hailed as a speed merchant whilst playing for the club's U21 side, produced four goals and two assists in 12 Premier League starts during the 2022/23 campaign and completed 52% of his attempted dribbles.

Bailey, meanwhile, scored four and assisted four in his 26 starts for Villa throughout the season and was stopped in 57% of his dribbles, suggesting that Summerville is more effective at committing and beating opposition defenders to drive forward with the ball.

The Dutch wizard has averaged more non-penalty goals (0.25) and shot-creating actions (3.09) per 90 over the last 365 days than Bailey (0.18 and 2.84) has for the Villans, indicating that the talented youngster could provide more quality in the final third, both in terms of scoring goals and creating opportunities for others.

Summerville, who was once dubbed "unplayable" by journalist Beren Cross, is also four years younger than the ex-Bayer Leverkusen dynamo, meaning that he has more long-term potential to develop and improve, whilst already having the quality to offer more on the pitch in the immediate term.

Therefore, Emery could ruthlessly ditch Bailey and cash in on the dud this summer by signing the Whites magician as his replacement.