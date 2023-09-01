Highlights Aston Villa's injury issues have prompted the signing of Clement Lenglet, but they still need a wide forward to replace Emi Buendia.

One player who spent half-a-season on loan in the Premier League season could be an option.

They're valued at around the £39m mark.

Aston Villa head into the last day of the summer transfer window with five new signings confirmed, however, in the dying hours before the transfer market closes until the turn of the year, Unai Emery could still have another trick up his sleeve.

The Villans have suffered serious injury issues since the start of their Premier League campaign with Tyrone Mings suffering an ACL injury which has prompted the signing of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet this week, whilst Emi Buendia has also suffered a significant knee injury that is expected to keep him out of the squad for months.

Injuries to key players are the last thing that Emery needs at the moment, as he prepares his side to compete on the European stage in the Conference League, continue their form in the Premier League and be competitive in domestic trophy runs over the weeks and months ahead.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE...

As a result, the signing of a wide-forward who can emulate or improve upon the influence and impact Buendia has in the final third will be advantageous over the next few hours.

Who could replace Buendia at Aston Villa?

The Midlands club have been linked with numerous players ever since the transfer market opened at the start of the summer, however, there is one player in particular who has consistently sounded out for a monumental move to Villa Park.

This week, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor claimed that Villa will be one to "keep an eye on" when it comes to the future of Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT:

"Keep an eye on Felix. I know this is crazy, but I think the later we get in the window, I really feel like he's going to leave Atletico Madrid, and he's going to be floated to a lot of clubs on loan.

"I don't know if Aston Villa would go in for Felix for the kind of money that would be offered, but I think he will probably be touted to Aston Villa. So keep an eye on that one."

Will Aston Villa sign João Félix?

There is no doubt that Felix would be the dream signing for Villa supporters to replace Buendia's contributions in the forward line over the season ahead, and as time ticks on in the transfer window it could become a reality.

Indeed, the former Chelsea loanee - once hailed a "pure talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - has been linked with a move to Barcelona over the past few days, but the La Liga giants have ongoing financial troubles that could stump their efforts to complete a deal in time, something the Midlands outfit could take full advantage of in the remaining hours of the window.

The Portuguese sensation - who is valued at around £39m by Football Transfers - has been one of the hottest young talents across the top five European leagues for a long time - ranking in the top 15% of his positional peers for shots on goal, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, progressive carries, successful take-ons and tackles per 90 minutes over the last 12 months, as per FBref.

When comparing Felix's output with Buendia's last season, he could even be an upgrade on the Villa ace with the Portugal international outperforming his position competitor in several key attributes including goal contributions (11 v 7), shots on target rate (38.9% v 22.4%), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.39 v 3.36) and aerial duels won (31.3% v 29.9%).

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Aston Villa to seal a deal for Felix on deadline day as he could be exactly what Emery needs to ensure his team can compete across all competitions this season and would add the much-needed spark of creativity in the absence of Buendia.