Aston Villa now have their sights set on bringing a talented new attacker to Villa Park following his excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Aston Villa?

Pundit Natasha Dowie has offered Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins heavy praise following the England international's trio of strikes in the Villans' 6-1 annihilation of Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Dowie stated via BBC Sport: "He should have had four, and actually I think he was quite frustrated to not get four. Everything about his game was impressive. He's a real threat, he has everything in my opinion. He's pacy, he can stretch the play, he's also strong and can be that hold up player, and obviously Gareth Southgate was there to watch and that's a good impression. Four goals and three assists now and the assists side is important. A brilliant, brilliant performance from him."

Cited via Tribal Football meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has complemented summer signing Nicolo Zaniolo's willingness to adapt and versatility following his move to the West Midlands, saying in the aftermath of the Brighton triumph: "Zaniolo as a person is very easy to talk with him, to work with him. His behavior and commitment with us from the first day was very good. His adaptation is going very well, and then he is playing well."

Aston Villa will next face HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the second matchday of their Europa League campaign and they will be hoping to put three points on the board to enter contention to qualify for the knockout phase.

In other news, Aston Villa are looking to enact further consultation with supporters over the design of their new club crest, which will be active on shirts at all levels from the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.

Who are Aston Villa linked with?

According to 90min, Aston Villa have checked in on the performances of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, who has also attracted interest from Premier League high-flyers Arsenal and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Aston Villa boss Emery and sporting director Monchi look to already be putting the work in on potential January additions and are keen to strengthen their options in attack; however, the threat of the Saudi Pro League swooping for Neto is another factor they will need to take into consideration regarding any potential swoop.

Neto has made a blistering start to life this campaign, racking up one goal and four assists in seven appearances across all competitions for the Old Gold, as per Transfermarkt.

Proving to be an enormously important attacking outlet for Wolves, Neto has averaged 1.6 shots, 2.6 key passes and 2.3 completed dribbles in the Premier League this term, according to WhoScored.

In the English top-flight, the Portugal international, who was labelled "incredible" by Gary O'Neil after Wolves' 1-1 draw away to Luton last month, has successfully carried out 28 shot-creating actions in total within 2023/24, with five of them directly leading to goals, as shown on FBRef.

Aston Villa already have a plethora of offensive talent; nevertheless, competition for places can only be a good thing as Emery's men look to break into the race for Champions League qualification.