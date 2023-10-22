Aston Villa are believed to be keen on signing a midfielder in January who would be open to leaving his current club, according to recent reports.

In a recent Aston Villa news update, the West Midlands-based club have confirmed on their official website that Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo is cooperating with the Italian Football Federation's investigation into alleged illegal betting activity in the country. Having also met with club officials at Aston Villa, Zaniolo remains available for selection under Unai Emery and no further comment will be made by the Premier League side on the matter.

Strengthening their reach across the globe, Aston Villa have also confirmed a strategic partnership with Japanese side Vissel Kobe as they aim to establish a platform for young players from Japan to have further pathways to further their career in Europe and potentially one day turn out at Villa Park. The J1 League side will send a delegation of individuals over to Birmingham at the end of November to formalise the partnership and two of their Under-16 players will train with Aston Villa's academy side as part of their visit to England.

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is a transfer target for Aston Villa, with reports claiming that his current employers will look to put a new deal on the table to try and prevent the youngster from leaving in 2024. Barcelona have also been touted as a potential destination for the Spain international; however, he could now commit his future to Athletic Club and diminish any chance of Emery being able to tempt him to Villa Park.

Nico Williams statistics - 2023/24 (Transfermarkt) Appearances, goals and assists in all competitions Appearances: 6 Goals: 0 Assists: 4

According to an Aston Villa transfer update from Le Parisien, the Villans, and by extension president of football operations Monchi, are also believed to be keen on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, who is open to departing the Parc des Princes in the January transfer window. Brighton & Hove Albion, alongside La Liga side Valencia, are interested in the Spain international, who has been on the periphery at his current employers this term.

In 2023/24, Soler has featured on seven occasions for Paris Saint-Germain and has struggled to become a regular feature of Luis Enrique's plans, registering one goal and a solitary assist (Soler statistics - Transfermarkt).

Described as a "majestic and complete footballer" by Breaking The Lines in an analysis piece on his abilities during his time at Valencia, Soler has managed to record a pass success rate of 89.1% in Ligue 1 this term for Paris Saint-Germain and is a tidy presence in the midfield who can be relied upon to distribute possession efficiently, as per WhoScored.

Aston Villa find themselves in a position where they need to juggle both domestic and European footballing endeavours and bringing in someone such as Soler would serve to further bolster Emery's depth in the engine room.