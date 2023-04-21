Unai Emery has overseen the impressive transformation of players such as Ollie Watkins, Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn during his time at Aston Villa.

However, the Spanish manager has not been able to get much-lamented winger Philippe Coutinho back to his best, and he must consider getting rid of the former Liverpool man this summer.

Fortunately, the Villans could have a ready-made replacement for the struggling star in 17-year-old academy talent, Omari Kellyman.

Should Aston Villa get rid of Coutinho?

When Steven Gerrard brought Coutinho to Villa Park last season on loan, it looked to be an inspired piece of business as he contributed an impressive four goals and three assists in his first eight appearances in the Premier League.

However, the Barcelona flop would quickly regress to the sort of form he showed on a regular basis with the Catalan club, managing just one goal and no assists in the final 11 outings, but Gerrard was still keen to bring him in permanently, and he was signed on a £125k-per-week contract.

That disappointing run has sadly continued in the 2022/23 campaign, with one goal and no assists in 20 top-flight appearances so far this campaign, which has seen him earn a shocking 6.37 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Considering this ranks him as the 18th-best performer in Emery's squad so far this season, it seems clear that he has to go in the summer, but Villa could find another attacking midfielder for the first squad by promoting teenage talent, Kellyman.

Who is Omari Kellyman?

Villa would sign Kellyman from Derby County's academy in early 2022, with the Rams' administration at the time allowing Premier League sides to swoop in for their best young talents.

The Northern Irishman, who can play anywhere across the attack, has certainly caught the eye with his performances in Villa's academy thus far, notching one goal and three assists for the U18 side, before being promoted to the U21 squad.

The step-up to Premier League 2 football certainly hasn't fazed the teenager, as he has three goals and two assists in just nine appearances at that level, with it no surprise that he was described as a "star in the making" by Birmingham Live reporter Ashley Preece.

Kellyman has already featured in first-team training under Emery at Bodymoor Heath, which suggests that it won't be long until he earns his senior debut for the Midlands outfit.

If he can live up to his exciting potential at Villa Park, there seems no reason why in time he can't replace the dwindling Coutinho in the first team at some stage.