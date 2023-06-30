An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Ferran Torres to Aston Villa?

According to reports in Spain, the Villans are weighing up a bid to sign Barcelona winger Ferran Torres ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the club could make an offer to sign the Spain international on loan until the end of next season with an option to sign him permanently for €25m (£22m).

However, it states that the La Liga giants are not tempted by a temporary deal at this moment in time and that the player is not desperate to leave the club.

Although, it is said that the situation could change if Villa offer more money, or it becomes clear that the ex-Manchester City man will not be getting desirable game time next term.

This comes off the back of the club closing in on a deal to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal on a permanent basis, with Monchi and Unai Emery now plotting a second raid on La Liga.

Where would Ferran Torres fit in at Aston Villa?

The 23-year-old ace is a versatile forward who is capable of playing across the frontline but his predominant position is on the right flank, which could be bad news for Bertrand Traore this summer as it may leave him without a place in the squad.

Emery opted to bring the Burkina Faso international back to the club after a loan spell with Basaksehir in Turkey during the January transfer window, and he made eight Premier League appearances in the second half of the season.

The 27-year-old, who has played on the right wing for the majority of his career, scored two goals and failed to create a single 'big chance' for his teammates in that time, while he averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.71.

This came after the former Chelsea prospect averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.64 across nine league outings for the Villans the previous season, in which the dud did not score a single goal or create any 'big chances'.

Torres, meanwhile, scored eight goals and conjured 15 'big chances' across 54 La Liga outings for Barcelona between the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.

The exciting attacker, whose production was hailed as "exceptional" by Pep Guardiola, also found the back of the net nine times and assisted three goals in 28 Premier League appearances for City during his time in England.

This is particularly impressive when you consider that Ollie Watkins (15) was the only Villa player with more than six goals in the division last term.

These statistics suggest that Torres has the potential to provide more quality than Traore in the final third in terms of scoring and creating goals from a position on the right wing.

The Barcelona attacker is also four years younger than the current Villa wizard and would therefore offer more to the club in the long term, which could result in Emery ditching the former Lyon man in favour of Torres - immediately and in the future.