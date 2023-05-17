Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants the club to make an early summer move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news involving Walker-Peters?

Villa look set to be in for a busy transfer window ahead of Emery’s first full season in charge, with NSWE ready to back the Spaniard with a “huge” summer spending spree.

A number of players have been linked with a move to the Midlands in recent months, including a new right-back. Villa were name-checked with an interest in Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Walker-Peters last month, and an update has emerged on the latter of the two English full-backs.

According to sources close to TEAMtalk, Villa are hunting a quick deal for Walker-Peters after Southampton’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed last weekend. Emery wants Villa to make an early swoop to ensure they can wrap up a deal quickly, with Villa ready to make their move.

How has Walker-Peters performed this season?

Walker-Peters, who actually shares the same agency as Villa right-back Ashley Young, made a permanent move to St Mary’s from Tottenham back in 2020 following a loan spell.

In total, the 26-year-old has made 118 appearances for Southampton, 36 of which have come during the current campaign. The England international has contributed to 10 goals on the south coast and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation.

As per WhoScored, Walker-Peters has averaged a match rating of 6.57/10 – the same score as Matty Cash, whereas Young averages a slightly better rating of 6.58/10.

The Saints man has recorded an impressive 1.6 dribbles per game, more than any Villa player, while also averaging 1.9 tackles per 90. He has been hailed as "outstanding" by Danny Higginbotham and called “fantastic” since joining Southampton by pundit Micah Richards, so Walker-Peters could therefore prove to be a shrewd addition in the Midlands.

Young is 37 years of age, so Villa will sooner or later have to replace the experienced defender, with Walker-Peters possibly that man to come in and rival Cash. Villa may also take advantage of Southampton’s relegation, potentially opening up the door for a cut-price transfer, and it looks as if it will be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.