An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their pursuit of a fourth first-team signing of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, the Villans are prepared to meet the £25m release clause of Leeds United defensive midfielder Tyler Adams ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the USA international is available for that fee due to the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, with Unai Emery now preparing to take advantage of it.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE...

It states that fellow top-flight sides Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, and Chelsea are also keen on the former RB Leipzig man, which means that Villa have plenty of competition in the race to land his services.

How good is Tyler Adams?

Despite Leeds failing to avoid the drop down to the Championship, the 24-year-old engine showcased his ability to be a consistently impressive performer at Premier League level and could be an excellent addition to Emery's squad.

He is a destructive midfielder who is capable of constantly cutting out opposition attacks to win back possession for his side and could, therefore, form an excellent partnership with current Villans star Boubacar Kamara.

Adams started 24 top-flight matches for the Whites last season and averaged an excellent Sofascore rating of 6.98, which would have placed him fourth amongst the Villa squad.

This shows that he put in superb displays in midfield for Leeds and could be one of Emery's top performers if he is able to translate that form over to Villa Park this season.

The USMNT international recorded such a high score in part due to his outstanding defensive work. He made a terrific 3.7 tackles per game last term, which is 1.3 more per match more than any Villans player managed.

Adams, who was once lauded as a “machine” by journalist Wes Rucker, also produced 1.5 interceptions per outing for the Whites, which would have made him joint-top with Tyrone Mings in Emery's side, as he displayed his ability to read the game to stop opposition passes.

Meanwhile, Kamara led the club for tackles per game with 2.4 and ranked fourth for interceptions per match with 0.8, which shows that the French battler was an outstanding player out of possession with his ability to regain the ball on a regular basis.

However, the ex-Marseille man did not offer much at the top end of the pitch as he created 0.3 chances per outing, which was worse than 11 of his teammates. Whereas, Adams made one key pass per clash and only four Villa players managed more than that last season.

This suggests that a pairing of Kamara and the Leeds warrior could thrive, as the latter has the creative quality to drive forward to ensure that the Villans still carry a threat in the final third, whilst still being phenomenal defensive anchors in midfield.

They could be a fearsome duo in the middle of the park when they are up against one of the big six sides or in the Europa Conference League and up against the odds, as they have the quality to protect the back four to consistently stop the other team from creating chances.