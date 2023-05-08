An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their interest in signing Ferran Torres in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Ferran Torres to Aston Villa?

According to Football Insider, the Villans are keeping tabs on the Spain international with the view to a possible swoop for his services in the coming months.

The report claims that the forward may be on the chopping block at Barcelona as the LaLiga giants face the prospect of needing to generate funds to alleviate their financial concerns.

It is stated that Unai Emery is a big fan of the ex-Manchester City attacker and that the Villa board are prepared to be ambitious in order to back the manager in the market this summer.

What is Ferran Torres' style of play?

The Spanish gem, who Barcelona paid £49m for, is a versatile forward who can play on either flank or through the middle as a number nine and uses his pace and ability on the ball to make things happen in the final third.

Emery has worked wonders with Ollie Watkins, who can also play anywhere across the frontline and uses his speed to punish opposition defenders, in the Premier League this season and could replicate that masterclass with Torres.

Since the World Cup break, the England international has plundered 11 goals and two assists in 17 top-flight appearances for the Spanish head coach. The attacker has been in phenomenal form and has established himself as a regular goalscorer for the Villans with the help of the boss' coaching.

Torres could enjoy similar success in a Villa shirt as the 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise in his short career to date. The winger has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 67 appearances for Barcelona, after managing 16 goals and four assists in 43 outings for Manchester City.

Across 28 Premier League matches under Pep Guardiola, the 6-foot machine scored nine goals 8.24 xG and this shows that the dynamo has the quality to be a lethal finisher in the English top-flight if provided with the right service.

Meanwhile, Watkins has scored 14 goals from 15.47 xG in the division this term, which suggests that there is the possibility of Torres coming in and being more clinical than the Englishman at the top end of the pitch.

Guardiola once claimed that the Barcelona marksman has "the smell" for goal and this, along with his impressive statistics at a young age, indicate that the forward could develop into an excellent option for Villa through the middle alongside or instead of Watkins.