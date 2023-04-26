Aston Villa picked up another vital win in their quest for European football as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Villa Park last night, but it wasn't all positive for Unai Emery.

The Villans' progression since the dismal 3-0 defeat at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture, which saw Steven Gerrard lose his job as Villa's manager, has been clear to see in recent months as the Midlands club have a real chance of securing Europa League football at least for next season.

Emery's transformation of John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey has been particularly impressive, but he is yet to work his magic with Emiliano Buendia, who struggled immensely despite the win last night.

How did Buendia perform in Villa's win against Fulham?

As per Sofascore, the former Norwich City man would earn a shocking 5.6/10 rating for his performance, which was comfortably the worst of any player to feature in the game from both sides.

Despite playing 90 minutes on Tuesday night, the 26-year-old would manage just 21 passes and lost the ball on 15 occasions, which is a notable decrease on the 27.2 he has averaged per game in the Premier League this season.

The Argentine midfielder, who earns £75k-per-week, was dubbed a "warrior" by Gerrard but certainly didn't display any warrior-like characteristics against Fulham, as he was consistently bested from a physical point of view.

He would win just five of his 20 duels during the game with a woeful success rate of just 25%, while he was also dribbled past on four occasions, which again is significantly worse than his average of 1.5 times per game in the top flight so far this term.

In a game where Fulham offered very little, with Andreas Pereira's early volley their only effort of the game, you would hope that Villa's attacking midfielder would have been far more involved, but he mustered just one key pass and no shots on target in the 90 minutes.

It was a surprise therefore to see him keep his place while Jacob Ramsey was subbed, with Bertrand Traore coming off the bench, and given the Burkina Faso international's recent goals as a substitute, he could soon be given the nod to start unless Buendia bucks his ideas up.

The attacking midfielder has featured 33 times in the Premier League this season but has just five goals and two assists, as he has perhaps never lived up to the form he was showing with Norwich in the Championship, having contributed 15 goals and 16 assists in his final term with the Canaries.

While injury concerns to the likes of Philippe Coutinho mean that Buendia is almost a guaranteed starter right now, he could well lose his place under Emery next season with the addition of new signings, as his form in 2022/23 hasn't really matched Villa's phenomenal performances under the Spanish manager.