Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could still be set for a potential exit from Villa Park this summer despite their impressive 2022/23 campaign.

How long is left on Emi Martinez's contract?

Unai Emery's arrival at Aston Villa proved nothing short of a masterstroke from the Villa owners last year as they were able to secure a spot in Europe ahead of next season.

Indeed, their seventh-placed finish means Emery's men will play in the qualifying stages for the Europa Conference League over the summer.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the transfer window at Villa Park with the owners expected to provide the Spanish manager sufficient backing over the coming months.

However, as Villa prepare for a busy summer of arrivals, it seems they may also be set to lose some of their first-team regulars.

Reports have circulated in recent months over a potential exit for their Argentine shot-stopper with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur said to be interested in his services.

The north London side were pipped to the European spots by Villa which has left them with an easier schedule for the new campaign as they can focus solely on their domestic fixtures.

But this perhaps provides an interesting situation surrounding the former Arsenal goalkeeper and his future - with four years still remaining on his deal - as Fabrizio Romano suggests he could still depart over the coming months:

"I think that is a possibility in terms of goalkeepers' domino. We know there will be a goalkeepers' domino."

"Let's see what happens at Tottenham. Let's see what happens at Villarreal. Let's see what happens also with some other English clubs, including Chelsea, but for Emi Martinez there could be some possibility."

How old is Emi Martinez?

The £120k-per-week Argentine goalkeeper has had a season to remember having won the World Cup earlier in the campaign and then helped to secure a spot in Europe for Villa.

With this in mind, it could be a surprise to some to hear that he could still be open to a potential move away from Villa Park this summer.

Since the arrival of Emery in the earlier stages of the season, Martinez has been able to keep nine clean sheets in the 22 appearances under the Spaniard (via Transfermarkt).

Considering Villa were battling at the bottom end of the table before Emery's arrival, their stunning turnaround shows just how impressive their transformation has been.

If a club inside the top four were to come in and offer Martinez a move, then it would be understandable if he was to leave.

However, when it is the likes of Spurs who are being linked with a potential move for the 30-year-old, this may only create confusion among the Villa fanbase.

On the back of the two sides' respective campaigns, they do seem to be two clubs going in completely opposite directions.