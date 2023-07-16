Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is 'open-minded' over his future this summer as speculation continues to grow over whether he will stay or leave, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Emi Martinez leaving Aston Villa?

According to talkSPORT last month, Martinez is on Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino's radar this summer, as the outlet stated on their Twitter account: "BREAKING: CFC are open to offers for both Kepa Arrizabalaga & Edouard Mendy. Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in a new number one with Inter Milan's Andre Onana and AVFC’s Emi Martinez on his radar. - talkSPORT sources understand."

Manchester United were said to be readying an offer for Martinez as a potential replacement for David De Gea and had been impressed by his 'elite mentality' and performances across the last three years, as per Football Insider.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils look to have turned their attention towards Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana and have reached a verbal agreement to sanction a deal for the Cameroon international. Journalist Rudy Galetti also revealed his news on Twitter, saying: “Andre Onana, the details: Man Utd and Inter already reached a verbal agreement about the transfer fee: £42m+£5m add-ons; new contacts expected in the next 24/48h to discuss the details and complete the move. The Cameroon GK is ready to join MUFC.”

Last term, Argentina international Martinez enjoyed a productive season for Aston Villa, keeping 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understand that the former Arsenal stopper earns around £120,000 per week on a contract that runs until June 2027.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Aston Villa could be tempted to cash in on Martinez in light of his exploits at the World Cup with his native Argentina.

Jones stated: "I don't think Martinez has been desperate to leave Aston Villa. I think it's more that he's open-minded about if the possibilities are going to come for him in his career, then it might come down at a time when he is a World Cup winner and there might have been a temptation for Aston Villa to cash at a moment like that, because of what his value would be on the market."

What else has happened or could happen at Aston Villa this window?

Aston Villa have been hard at work this summer as they prepare for Europa Conference League involvement in 2023/24 and Unai Emery has already brought in two players in the form of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres from Leicester City and Villarreal, respectively.

L'Equipe via The Daily Express claim that more arrivals could be on the way, stating that the Villans have submitted an 'opening proposal' to Bayer Leverkusen in an attempt to bring France international Moussa Diaby to Villa Park.

One report in Spain has suggested that Joao Felix is on the radar of Aston Villa; however, he is not keen to join a club that aren't involved in the Champions League, making a move to Paris Saint-Germain a more appealing transfer for the Portugal international.

Emery will surely have a few more tricks left up his sleeve as the Spaniard looks to work his magic once again this season and tries to help his side rise up the Premier League standings.