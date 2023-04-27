Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe this summer and the England international could prove to be the next Jack Grealish under Unai Emery.

Could Aston Villa sign Smith-Rowe?

According to journalist Chris Wheatley, the 22-year-old is frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities so far this term and could seek an exit from the Emirates this summer, with Villa said to be an interested party.

Smith-Rowe worked under Emery during his time at Arsenal and was one of their standout performers in the Premier League last season, notching ten goals and two assists, but injury issues and the Gunners' title charge have meant that he has featured just ten times from the bench in the top flight this campaign.

Speaking on the Chris Wheatley show, the journalist said:

"Unai Emery’s a big admirer of Emile Smith Rowe. Don’t forget, he was the manager who gave him his opportunity in the Arsenal first-team when he took over as head coach.

“I know he’s disappointed with his lack of first-team opportunities. Whether or not he looks for a move away from the club is another story altogether. He’s a quality player, he offers a lot.

“So yes, Smith Rowe is wanted by Aston Villa. I think it’s a move that he would certainly consider because it’s a chance to rejuvenate his career.

“I think Villa might be a really good opportunity for him with a really, really good coach in Unai Emery, who he knows well. So let’s wait and see on that one. But it’s definitely one to watch this summer.”

Could Smith-Rowe be Villa's next Grealish?

Villa were linked with signing the tricky winger as the replacement for Grealish when he left for Manchester City in 2021 but now that he has had more time to develop with the Gunners, he could be a superb addition by Emery this summer.

The Arsenal academy graduate is arguably behind both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the pecking order on the left wing, and with more reinforcements likely to arrive this summer ahead of their return to the Champions League, Smith-Rowe could soon be surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old's dribbling style, which often sees him just glide past opponents, is certainly similar to what Grealish produced at Villa Park on a regular basis before his money-spinning move to Manchester City. They even have the same look, with the Arsenal star sporting short socks that show off his shin pads.

WhoScored also suggests that both Smith-Rowe and Grealish excel at holding onto the ball, while they both like to play short passes, so they are both clearly wingers who perform best when in a possession-based side.

With Villa looking likely to be playing European football next season, Emery needs players who are capable of turning a match on its head and the Arsenal youngster is certainly capable, with journalist Mark Mann-Bryans dubbing him a "game-changer" on Twitter.

If the £40k-per-week winger can be convinced to swap Arsenal for Villa this summer, then there seems no reason why he couldn't emulate Grealish in the future, given his pedigree and obvious potential.