Following the departure of Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce, another Aston Villa player who just earned the praise of Unai Emery is reportedly set to complete a move away from the Midlands.

Aston Villa transfer news

For some time, it looked as though Loic Bade would be on his way only for his valuation to rise outside of the Villans' range this month even after Carlos' departure. In a race to secure back-to-back top four finishes, it's the type of transfer frustration that Villa could do without and the type that would have only been increased by Mings' ill-timed injury blow.

Speaking about his side's transfer activity which has so far seen both Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia arrive and Carlos leave, Emery told reporters as relayed by the Times and Star: “We’re doing everything we can and we have to control everything that’s in our hands.

“This transfer window is not easy, we did not want him to leave but he decided to leave because he accepted an offer from Turkey and we’re trying to get one centre-back to replace him. But there are still days to decide how we can do it.”

To make room for another central defender, meanwhile, the Villans have seemingly shown the door to another player. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Emiliano Buendia is now on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen on loan with an option to buy.

The former Norwich City man may well fall into the category of what might have been at Villa Park, but a move away to Leverkusen could yet hand him the revival that he so desperately needed.

"Fantastic" Buendia needed move

When Buendia first arrived from Norwich, it was a move full of excitement. A spell full of frustrating injuries later, however, it's one that could have been so much more. At this stage, the Argentine midfielder desperately needed a move away having failed to start a single game in the Premier League all season.

His struggles didn't stand in the way of Emery's recent praise though. The Spaniard was quick to speak highly of Buendia following his performance despite the fact that his side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AS Monaco in the Champions League.

Emery told reporters as relayed by the Birmingham Mail: "Today, especially with Emi Buendia, because he has the option to leave but today we needed him and he played fantastic with his qualities, fantastic mentality and fantastic with his commitment with the squad."

It now looks as though the £75,000-a-week man has taken that option to leave and join up with Bundesliga champions Leverkusen in what is an impressive move. It's there under Xabi Alonso that Buendia could rediscover his best form.