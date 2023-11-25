Back in December 2022, Emiliano Martinez became a hero in Argentina, winning the World Cup after saving two penalties in the shootout, following a six-goal thriller in the final in Qatar.

In the meantime, the Argentine became the first player to ever win football's most prestigious honour while playing for Aston Villa and even picked up the Yashin Trophy during the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony for his troubles.

The former Oxford United loanee has had a late, but rapid rise to prominence and has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and certainly in the Premier League, proving to be a key player for Villa under Unai Emery since the coach's arrival in the Midlands.

However, there is one former Aston Villa shot-stopper who is currently outperforming the World Cup winner in England's top flight this season.

Sam Johnstone at Aston Villa

Pierluigi Gollini joined recently relegated Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 but quickly fell out of favour within months of being at the club under Steve Bruce. The following January, the Villans acquired the loan services of Manchester United academy product Sam Johnstone.

In the latter half of the 2016/17 campaign, Johnstone kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Championship as Villa finished in a lowly 13th place.

The keeper had left such a lasting impression at Villa Park that manager Bruce secured his services for another season as the former champions of Europe finished the campaign in a much-improved fourth place, missing out on promotion after a playoff final defeat against Fulham.

During his time at Villa, Bruce called Johnstone a "diamond" for his impressive displays, but the goalkeeper ended up making a permanent switch to bitter rivals West Bromwich Albion for £6.5m after returning to Old Trafford from his loan spell.

Following a four-year term with the Baggies, Johnstone joined Crystal Palace in 2022 and became the club's number '1' between the sticks in the aftermath of Vicente Guaita's departure in the summer.

Sam Johnstone stats this season

The 30-year-old has started all 14 games in the Premier League for Crystal Palace this season. The only game Johnstone didn't complete in all competitions was away at his boyhood club Man United in the EFL Cup, having come off early in the first half through injury with the game level at 0-0. Palace's number '2' Dean Henderson, another former United keeper, shipped three goals as the Eagles exited the competition.

The Palace keeper also became the first player in the Premier League this season to keep five clean sheets, including one away at the Theatre of Dreams. Johnstone's excellent form this term even earned him a new long-term deal with the London outfit, keeping him at the club until 2027.

At Selhurst Park, Johnstone has been impressing statistically when compared to all other goalkeepers from Europe's top-five leagues. He is currently sitting in the top 18% for clean sheets per 90 and has kept the ball out of his own net in 38.1% of his games over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

The England international is having a fine campaign so far and has even outperformed Aston Villa's star keeper in the Premier League in a number of key metrics for a goalkeeper.

Sam Johnston vs Emiliano Martinez Per 90 Metrics Sam Johnstone Emiliano Martinez Goals Against 1.33 1.45 Clean Sheet % 41.7% 18.2% Saves 2.42 2.73 Save % 68.2% 63.6% Errors 0 0.09 Crosses Stopped 1.25 1 Post Shot xG 1.05 1.37 Passes To Final 1/3 0.50 0.55 Stats via FBref

While Jordan Pickford has been England manager Gareth Southgate's first-choice between the posts, Johnstone's displays at Palace prove that he deserves consideration ahead of EURO 2024, particularly considering he has performed better this term than the current holder of the Yashin Trophy.