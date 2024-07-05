Aston Villa have joined the race to sign an "excellent" young player from one of Europe's top clubs this summer, according to an exciting new transfer claim.

Aston Villa transfer news

This promises to be one of the most exciting summer transfer windows at Villa Park in some time, as they look to spend money wisely after getting into the Champions League. Constant rumours continue to emerge regarding new signings, with Unai Emery aiming to take his team up another gear next season.

Mainz winger Brajan Gruda has jumped out as a potential addition for Villa ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with comparisons drawn between himself and Athletic Bilbao ace Nico Williams, who is currently impressing for Spain at Euro 2024. The Midlands club are even thought to be favourites to get their man.

Slovenia centre-back Jaka Bijol has also been linked with a summer switch to the Villans, with an approach made for him. He could be viewed as Pau Torres' ideal defensive partner moving forward, having averaged a staggering 9.5 clearances per game across four appearances at the Euros.

Douglas Luiz is now no longer at Villa, having completed a move to Juventus, and Gabri Veiga is believed to be seen as a potentially perfect replacement for him. The 22-year-old Spaniard is currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, but is eyeing a return to European football.

According to Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness], Aston Villa have made contact with Juventus over the signing of centre-back Dean Huijsen, entering the race for his signature in the process.

It is claimed that the European giants want at least €30m (£25m) for the highly-rated defender, with the Villans expressing interest in the "last few hours". In-depth talks are not believed to have taken place yet, though.

Another centre-back feels important for Villa this summer, in terms of having enough depth to shine in both the Premier League and the Champions League, and Huijsen stands out as an exciting option with a high ceiling heading into the future.

The 19 year-old Dutchman has been hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for his "excellent positioning and ability to read the game", as well as his "great elegance and on-the-ball composure", while former Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has hailed him in the past.

"Huijsen entered the game serene and calm, he never played complicated passes and never put his teammate in difficulty. He reads the game like a great player. He does things like Ciro Ferrara."

Huijsen made 13 Serie A appearances on loan at Roma last season, as he picked up more invaluable experience, and he also has one outing to his name for Juve.

He could join Villa as an important squad player from the off, allowing him to mature under Emery, before evolving into an elite-level central defender over time, assuming he reaches his potential.