Aston Villa have qualified for the 2023/24 UEFA Conference League and will compete in the competition's third edition next season. Here's Football FanCast's lowdown on everything fans need to know.

What is the Europa Conference League and how does it work?

The UEFA Conference League is a tournament introduced by UEFA for the 2021/22 season. It sits below the UEFA Europa League as the third-ranked competition in European football. There have been two winners thus far - AS Roma in 2022 and West Ham United in 2023.

178 teams compete for the trophy, with lower-ranked nations getting more clubs in the qualifying process. England get one place and it goes to their League Cup winner. Should the winner already qualify for European competition - as with Manchester United last season - the place instead goes to the 7th-placed English team.

Teams from the Europa League will drop down into the competition, too, at the play-offs, group stages and Preliminary Knockout Rounds.

The competition sees knockout rounds as qualifiers before a group stage consisting of eight groups of four. The winners from that go into the last 16, while the runners-up play against third-placed Europa League sides to determine the other eight teams.

When is the Europa Conference League draw?

There are, of course, multiple draws in this competition. Aston Villa will first come out of the pot on Monday 7th August, though, when the play-off draw takes place. They'll certainly hope to be involved on 1st September, too, when UEFA determines the group-stage lineup.

Who could Aston Villa face and are they seeded?

Until the qualifying rounds are done, we don't really know! In fact, we can't even be sure of their seeding until all the teams are determined - the play-off round will see eight seeded teams paired with eight unseeded teams.

All we know for sure is that Villa could face Juventus, Lille, Osasuna or Eintracht Frankfurt as they're the only other confirmed play-off teams at this stage. Will it be a glamour tie or a trip to an unfancied contender to kick off their campaign?

Who are the tournament favourites?

It's hard to judge a favourite at this stage because we don't know who will drop down from the Europa League. In fact, the 'true' favourites may not be clear until after the respective group stages are over.

At this stage, though? Juventus are certainly the biggest club involved but Frankfurt lifted the Europa League trophy in 2022. Then there's always the Unai Emery effect...

Where is the Conference League final 2024?

UEFA has recently announced that AEK Athens' Agia Sophia Stadium will host the 2024 Europa Conference League final. The stadium only hosted its first match back in October and recently hosted Greece's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland, with the country's remaining group games also being held there.

Athens previously hosted the 2007 Champions League final, with AC Milan beating Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium.

The date for Villans fans' diaries is 29th May 2024, when they will hope to remain in the competition and deliver another European trophy for Emery.

What happens if you win the Conference League?

Well, you get a trophy, of course. You also qualify for next season's Europa League, providing you haven't already qualified for the tournament (or the Champions League) through your league position.

Roma used their win in 2022 to push on towards the Europa League final in 2023, with West Ham looking to repeat the trick next time around - it provides a wonderful opportunity to progress on the European stage.

What is Unai Emery's European record?

Truly phenomenal. In fact, Villa fans have reason to feel very confident heading into the Conference League as Emery works absolute magic in these competitions.

He's won the Europa League four times with two different clubs, while he also reached the final with Arsenal in 2019. But even that is underselling it.

Emery lifted the trophy three times in a row with Sevilla. His win with Villarreal was their first major trophy - either domestic or continental. The man has a knack for lifting teams to unseen heights in Europe and he'll want to do the same with Villa.

We certainly wouldn't back anyone betting against him. Villa can be a force in this competition - they've got the players, they've got the history themselves, and they've got a manager who knows how to win European trophies as well as anyone.