Aston Villa will officially begin their European quest this evening, as Unai Emery’s side get their Europa Conference League journey underway as they travel to Poland to face Legia Warszawa in Group E.

The Villans passed the qualification round with ease, seeing off Scottish Premiership side Hibernian over two legs with an aggregate score of 8-0 to rub salt in the wounds.

Tonight’s opponents are expected to be more of a handful than Hibs, with Legia currently unbeaten in the 2023/24 Ekstraklasa, having won four and drawn two in their opening six fixtures.

The Polish outfit have conceded just three goals so far in their league campaign, telling of the threat that Emery’s side must unleash in order to get the result they hope, something the Spaniard could do by making some tweaks to his favoured starting XI.

What is the latest Aston Villa team news?

Last time out for Villa, the Midlands side were late victors against Crystal Palace at Villa Park, winning 3-1 with all three goals scored beyond the 85th minute of play.

Jhon Duran got the Villans level with a sensational goal, with the match-winner and insurance goal coming from Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey to secure the three points in style.

After the theatrics in the Premier League, it’s expected that Emery will mix up his squad to face Warsaw to ensure some players get rest and others get a chance to shine.

Youri Tielemans will be hoping to secure a spot in the starting side as he still waits to make his full league debut for Villa, with the Belgian having the power to dictate the tempo of the midfield.

Another name that must start this evening is Duran, whose goal last weekend was the starting point for his side’s late demolition of the Eagles.

Should Jhon Duran start for Aston Villa?

Welcomed from MLS club Chicago Fire in January 2023 for £18m, the Medellin-born marvel has shone for Emery’s side so far this campaign, having already scored two Premier League goals in four appearances.

The 19-year-old could cause Legia some huge problems if unleashed from the off this evening, with his strength, pace and aerial threat once seeing him described as a “complete forward” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Against Palace, the teenager was handed a match rating of 7.6 for his 19-minute cameo, where he scored, registered two shots on target and won 100% of his aerial duels to assist his side to the three points, via Sofascore.

Away from the Premier League, Duran has already found his stride in Europe this term, having scored against Hibs during the return fixture at Villa Park.

Emery could reward the youngster with a well-earned start against Legia this evening, in a switch of personnel that could not only pose a threat, but also give Ollie Watkins a rest for what is set to be a strenuous season ahead.

Lauded by journalist Matt Lynch for his “outrageous” goal against Palace, the Colombian could be the one to break down their opponents' strict defence in what is set to be an exciting match for the Midlands side.