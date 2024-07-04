Former Aston Villa chief Keith Wyness has been left thrilled at a piece of transfer business already secured by NSWE.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans, Monchi and Unai Emery have already been extremely busy during the summer transfer window, bringing in five new players while also selling three ahead of the 2024/25 season.

In regards to incomings, Ian Maatsen has been the biggest addition, with the left-back joining in a £35m deal from Chelsea. Currently at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, Maatsen spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and will get to play Champions League football again with Villa.

Former loanee Ross Barkley has also completed a permanent move to Villa Park, as has youngster Lewis Dobbin from Everton. Meanwhile, Douglas Luiz was sold to Juventus, with winger Samuel Iling-Junior and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea moving to the Midlands in the process.

There’s been plenty to talk about, and one particular signing has left Wyness impressed.

Wyness reacts as Villa sign Maatsen

Talking to Football Insider about Maatsen’s move to Villa, Wyness believes it is a real statement of intent from NSWE and actually valued the player at £50m, feeling Villa have got themselves a £15m discount.

“What a signing – I think this is absolutely setting a statement of intent. This is a player who has adapted to a European style of football, it gives him options – and that’s where Emery’s strengths lie, giving himself plenty of options.

“Maatsen is a very exciting signing. I think the valuation is low. I thought he’d be closer to the £50million mark. Villa fans are going to love him.

“He’s an exciting player. Emery is bringing in more options, and it allows him to change styles mid-game. I think Villa are again going to be a very exciting team to watch next season.”

The 22-year-old helped Dortmund to the Champions League final last season, and it looks as if he’ll come in and potentially become first choice straightaway ahead of Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno.

Sky Sports’ Don Goodman has also had his say on the move for Maatsen, saying he’s ‘got all the attributes that you need to be a top full-back’.

“I think the price tag is probably in the right ballpark given what he did at Borussia Dortmund. He did really well at Burnley, albeit it was in the Championship so we had to wait and see if he could do it at the next level, which he did in Dortmund’s Champions League run.

“He’s got all the attributes that you need to be a top full-back. What separates him from the full-backs currently have at their disposal is his searing pace – he is absolutely rapid, so he can improve the team.

“When you play a high line like Villa do, having as much pace in those areas as possible is a massive benefit.”

It will be interesting to see if Maatsen can live up to the hype under Emery, with some feeling the left-back could become a star in the Midlands.