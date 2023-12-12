Aston Villa have set their sights on signing a new teenager in January, with those at Villa Park excited over his potential.

Aston Villa 15 home wins

Unai Emery has only been at the club for just over a year now but has completely transformed things at Villa Park. Last season. He took the club from a relegation battle to a Europa Conference League finish and has kicked on even further during his first full season in charge.

Currently, Villa are in a battle for top spot in the Premier League and have won a whopping 15 home league games in a row, with the latest coming against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Aston Villa 15 home wins Game Date Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace 4/3/2023 Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth 18/3/2023 Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest 8/4/2023 Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle 15/4/2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham 25/4/2023 Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham 13/5/2023 Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton 28/5/2023 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton 20/8/2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 16/9/2023 Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton 30/9/2023 Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham 22/10/2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Luton 29/10/2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham 12/11/2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Man City 6/12/2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal 9/12/2023

Owners NSWE backed Emery in the transfer market in the summer, welcoming the likes of Pau Torres and Mousa Diaby in big-money deals, and it looks as if the club have their eyes on more new additions in the New Year.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have set their sights on signing RB Salzburg sensation Oscar Gloukh, regarded as a ‘top young player’ and ‘one of the highest-rated talents in Europe’.

The report adds that Villa see the Israel international as a player with “top potential” and the club feel the teenager can be a great fit for Emery’s project. Villa aren’t the only side keen, though, with multiple clubs across Europe watching him ahead of a possible move in the near future.

Gloukh is just 19 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play slightly deeper if needed. Valued at a career-high €15m by Transfermarkt, the player has already been capped 12 times by Israel and is also two-footed with no weak foot. (Oscar Gloukh profile – Transfermarkt)

The youngster only made the move to the Austrian side at the beginning of the year from Maccabi Tel Aviv were he made 33 senior appearances, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists. Since joining Salzburg, though, he has turned out on 41 occasions, netting eight goals and providing seven assists. (Oscar Gloukh stats – Transfermarkt)

He could well be a star of the future with his rise over the last 12 months, and by the looks of things, Villa want him to come in and offer Emery another option in the final third, possibly playing behind star striker Ollie Watkins in the long run.