Aston Villa are weighing up a move to sign a defensive “leader” to replace Diego Carlos, according to a recent report.

Aston Villa transfer news

Unai Emery has already been backed by NSWE in this transfer window as he’s been able to get Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia through the door. However, given they decided to let Diego Carlos leave and join Turkish side Fenerbahce on a permanent basis last week, they are in the market for a new defender.

The Villans have been heavily linked with a move for Sevilla defender Loic Bade, but a transfer has hit a stumbling block in the last week, with reports stating that a deal could be off.

Another defender that is on the radar of Villa is Villarreal centre-back Juan Foyth. The Argentina international is well known to Emery, as the Villa boss worked with the player during his time at the La Liga club. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Villa are in talks with Foyth over a possible move back to the Premier League.

It is not only defenders Villa are looking to sign, as they are also in the running to sign teenage hotshot Sverre Nypan. The Midlands side have presented their project to Nypan, but so have Arsenal and the City Group. The 18-year-old is set to visit all interested clubs before making a decision on his future.

Aston Villa agree personal terms to sign defensive "leader"

If talks don’t go well with Foyth, Villa do have another option on the table, as according to Football Insider, Aston Villa are exploring a loan move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The report states that Emery is keen to bring in a new defender before the transfer window closes next Monday, as Carlos’ departure has left his options at the back short. Disasi has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and a loan move could materialise before February 3rd.

It has since been added by Fabrizio Romano that personal term have been agreed between Disasi and Villa following a direct talk with Emery.

The 26-year-old, who has been dubbed a “leader” for his performances, has played just six times in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal in the process, which came in the emphatic win over Southampton in December. The Frenchman, who earns £80,000 a week, has also played six times in the UEFA Conference League, as well as a handful of appearances in the cup competitions.

Axel Disasi's UEFA Conference League stats Apps 6 Starts 6 Minutes per game 85 Goals 1 Assists 2 Clean sheets 2 Interceptions per game 1.2 Tackles per game 1.0 Clearances per 90 1.7

His position under Enzo Maresca is a surprise given he played 31 times in the Premier League last season, but for whatever reason, he is out of favour under the Italian, and given he is under contract until 2029, the best Chelsea may be able to get is the defender leaving on loan. Disasi showed last season that he is comfortable in English football and could be an excellent addition for Villa, bringing composure and experience to their backline.