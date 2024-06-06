Aston Villa are looking to raid their fellow Premier League clubs this summer as they gear up for their first-ever season in the Champions League.

After Unai Emery was rewarded with a new contract for guiding Villa to a fourth-placed Premier League finish, which brings with it Champions League football, attentions have turned to recruitment.

There are concerns that a sale will have to be made in order to balance their books for financial fair play purposes, with the likes of Douglas Luiz, Jhon Duran and Jacob Ramsey among those who could depart the club before the financial deadline of June 30th.

But that has not stopped potential additions, and the midlands outfit are in the final stages of agreeing a move for Luton Town's Ross Barkley. With the Hatters relegated, their standout star was always likely to be poached and it is thought that a deal worth around £5m is close.

The Villans have also held preliminary talks for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, though the Blues are understood to want around £50m to let him leave this summer and that may be a stumbling block for a side already concerned with financial fair play.

Any deal for Gallagher may then hinge on Luiz's future, amid interest from Juventus and Villa open to selling for the right price. The Brazilian enjoyed his best Premier League season in the 2023-24 campaign but may be sacrificed in order to allow the club to continue moving forwards ahead of the new season. Now, the club have been touted as set to make a move for one of his compatriots.

Aston Villa express interest in Fulham star

That comes as the Midlands outfit are credited with an interest in Fulham attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira, according to reports from his homeland.

Globo Esporte, relayed by Sport Witness, claim that Spurs, Newcastle and Villa have all "expressed interest" in the 28-year-old this summer. Though he still has two years left to run on his £50,000 per week deal at Craven Cottage, a stay this summer is seen as "unlikely" and both the player and club reportedly see a parting of ways as the best solution following approaches from the three top flight sides.

Andreas Pereira's 2023-24 season Appearances 37 Goals 3 Assists 7 Shots on target per 90 0.55 Key passes per 90 2.9 Yellow Cards 6

Pereira enjoyed another strong campaign under Marco Silva, with the ex-Manchester United man grabbing three goals and seven assists in 37 outings to guide the Cottagers well clear of relegation concerns. Undeniably talented, fellow Brazilian Fred was quick to talk up his former teammate when asked about him in 2022, telling the Manchester United media:

“I think he's doing really well at Fulham, he's a great player. Everyone knows how good he is. We played together here for some time, he was at Flamengo in Brazil where he did well, I was following him there.” “Now he's back here with Fulham and having a great season in the Premier League. Great player, we know his quality"”

Of the three sides interested in Pereira, it is thought that Aston Villa could have an advantage on two fronts, with the Fulham man keen to play in the Champions League next season, while agent Kia Joorabchian has already had dealings with Villa in recent seasons, helping them sign Diego Carlos, Philippe Coutinho and also helping extend Luiz's contract.