Aston Villa reportedly have their eyes on a free transfer in 2025, however, Newcastle United are in talks to seal a deal of their own.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

NSWE and Monchi were extremely productive over the summer, signing eight players in the transfer window. Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, and Ross Barkley all sealed permanent moves to Villa Park and have featured under Unai Emery during the current Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea joined in a deal that saw Douglas Luiz head to Juventus, however, the pair have been sent out on loan to Bologna and Valencia respectively. Meanwhile, Lewis Dobbin also joined and left on loan, whereas Cameron Archer was brought back to the club from Sheffield United, only to then be sold to Southampton.

It was a busy few months in the Midlands, and earlier this month, Monchi admitted that Villa shouldn’t be scared to sell as well as buy if they want to compete at the very top. "If we want to be in the top we need to sell, 100 per cent. Because of our revenue - we cannot raise more revenue because of our stadium. We need to consider the profit as revenue.

"We need to consider in future that to sell a player is revenue. Because we cannot have more revenue. When Damian worked in Valencia and I worked in Sevilla it was OK to increase the level by selling players. The most important thing in my opinion is not selling players - the most important thing is to buy good [players].

"We were not afraid to sell players but we had to do it within a plan. In my opinion we need to sell players because City sell players, Arsenal sell players, Real Madrid and Barcelona sell players. We are not afraid to sell players - the most important thing is to have, one - a buyer, and two - buy a player to replace this one."

Despite potentially needing to sell in 2025, there have been rumours of further incomings. Recently, defender Richard King has been linked with a Villa Park move, whereas Besiktas winger Semih Kilicsoy and Brazil U20 international striker Rayan Rocha are also on the radar.

Another mooted target has been Lille striker Jonathan David. Reports earlier this month said that Villa were one of the sides in the running to sign the Canada international, and a further update has now emerged.

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle United are in talks with David over a potential pre-contract agreement in January.

However, the Magpies aren’t the only Premier League side David’s representatives are talking to, with the report adding that Aston Villa, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United have also been in contact, asking to be kept informed of the situation.

The possibility of signing the “mind-blowing” striker appears to have alerted a lot of English suitors, so Villa may have to act fast if they are to win the race for the 24-year-old.