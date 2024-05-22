The 2023/24 season was a memorable campaign for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. They achieved Champions League qualification via their Premier League finish and reached the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

In the Premier League, the Villans finished fourth, with 68 points, the most they have ever achieved in a 38-game Premier League season. Villa had fourth spot wrapped up with one game to spare, meaning their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace had little overarching meaning outside of personal pride.

FFC's 2023/34 Premier League award winners

Individually, it was a superb season for many of Villa’s players, too. Ollie Watkins was one of the standout players of the season, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists in 37 Premier League games.

His 32 goals and assists were bettered only by Cole Palmer with 33, and his 13 assists led to him winning the playmaker award.

With a spot in next season’s Champions League secured, Villa will no doubt have to look to strengthen their squad over the summer. One of the areas to improve may well be in midfield, with squad depth somewhat lacking in the centre of the park.

With that in mind, Villa have recently been linked to one midfielder who has plenty of Champions League experience and could help improve their squad next season.

Villa linked with Champions League midfielder

The player in question here is Juventus and France international midfielder Adrien Rabiot. In recent years, the 29-year-old has been linked with several moves to the Premier League, mainly to Manchester United, but there is now talk of strong interest from Villa.

According to a report from TuttoJuve.com, Villa are considering a move for the Frenchman. The report explains that Emery sees Rabiot as an “exemplary professional and would always like to have a player of his quality in his teams."

It is perhaps unsurprising that Emery would like to sign Rabiot, given he has already worked with him in a previous job; so far in his career, the Spaniard has coached Rabiot 89 times between 2016 and 2018, whilst he was the PSG manager.

Rabiot's stats by competition under Emery Competition Apps Minutes Goals Champions League 13 1,033 1 Ligue 1 60 4,296 4 Coupe de France 9 579 2 Coupe de la Ligue 6 530 1 Trophee des Champions 3 270 0 Total 89 6,528 9 Stats from Transfermarkt

Rabiot could be a more than attainable target for Villa, considering his contract expires at the end of June. Villa are free to negotiate with him from the 30th of June, should he decide not to renew his current deal in Turin, after a season where he played 31 times in Serie A, scoring five and assisting three.

How Rabiot fits in at Villa

Rabiot may not be the only incoming midfielder to Villa Park this summer; they are heavily linked with former loanee Ross Barkley, who will leave Luton following their relegation. Ben Fisher of The Guardian explained in an article on Monday that the Villans are “closing on a deal to re-sign Ross Barkley on a permanent basis."

A midfield pivot of Rabiot and Barkley, in Emery’s famed 4-2-2-2 system at Villa Park, could certainly make Villa a better side in games when they have lots of the ball or are looking to break down low blocks.

As their stats reflect, the two midfielders are both complimentary profiles, with the Frenchman being a wonderful ball carrier and the former Everton man a creative metronome in the centre of midfield.

According to Fbref, Rabiot averages 2.71 progressive carries per 90 minutes, and 2.16 carries into the final third per 90 minutes. This places him in the top 10% and top 16% among midfielders in Europe respectively.

On the other hand, Barkley, whilst also a good ball-carrier himself, is a superb creator. Not only does he average 2.27 successful take-ons per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 1% of positionally similar players, but 1.73 key passes per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 11%, as per Fbref.

Where this pivot could struggle, however, is off the ball. Rabiot averages just 2.77 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, ranking him in the 42nd percentile, and Barkley 2.56 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, which places him in the 33rd percentile.

This is certainly a pivot made for breaking down low blocks and controlling possession, something Villa can definitely improve on. Last season, as per SofaScore, they averaged the seventh-highest levels of possession in the Premier League, with 53.2%.

Rabiot was once described by former Juve and France striker David Trezeguet as “an extraordinary player”, and it is clear to see why given his ball-carrying ability in midfield. Considering Villa’s interest in the Frenchman, and their exciting Champions League campaign coming up next season, he could well be the perfect addition to strengthen their midfield and work well alongside Barkley.