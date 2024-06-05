Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side had a successful 2023/24, which resulted in European qualification once again. After an impressive debut season in charge for Emery, in which he clawed his side from relegation candidates to Europa Conference League qualification, he took his Villa side to new heights.

The Villans qualified for the Champions League thanks to their impressive performances in the Premier League, in which they finished fourth in the table.

They just pipped Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur side to the final Champions League spot, finishing two points clear of the Lillywhites. Villa ended the season with 68 points, two ahead of Spurs who finished with 66.

Indeed, not only was it an impressive campaign from the Villa team, but also several of their players, including Ollie Watkins, whose performances across the campaign helped them into the Champions League. Watkins scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in 37 Premier League games, winning the playmaker award along the way.

With the transfer window fast approaching, it gives Emery a chance to strengthen his squad even more and add quality which can help Villa compete amongst Europe’s elite. They are already closing in on the addition of Ross Barkley but more midfielders could be on the way.

Aston Villa transfers - midfield hunt

The player in question here is Juventus and France international midfielder Adrien Rabiot. With the 29-year-old’s contract set to expire within the next month, there are clubs thought to be circling to acquire him on a free transfer.

According to an report from CaughtOffisde, Emery’s side are “understood to be particularly targeting midfield reinforcements”. That list includes Juve midfielder Rabiot’s name, alongside fellow Frenchman and former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who currently plays for Lazio. The latter could cost Villa around £25.5m.

However, given Rabiot is potentially available on a free transfer in just a few weeks time, he could be a better option for Villa, who are already set to spend £5m on former midfielder Barkley from relegated Luton Town, as per talkSPORT. With that being said, the original report does indicate that Rabiot’s entourage has entered talks with Juve over a potential new deal this summer.

Whether or not Villa get the Rabiot deal over the line remains to be seen, but he could be a good alternative to another player they have been linked with, who would cost a sizeable amount of money.

Why Rabiot would be a good Conor Gallagher alternative

Frenchman Rabiot could join Villa as an alternative signing to Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Villans are thought to have “opened talks” with the Blues over the signing of Gallagher, who could cost £50m, reports The Times. However, the fact that Rabiot would not cost them a penny may be an enticing reason to strike a deal instead.

The Frenchman has played 31 times for Juve in Serie A this season, scoring five goals and assisting three. He has also captained the side on eight occasions, showing leadership and maturity in his game. Rabiot is a player Emery is comfortable leaning on, given he has already made 89 appearances under the Spaniard, the manager under which he has his third most appearances.

Rabiot most appearances per manager Manager Appearances Minutes Max Allegri 127 10,517 Laurent Blanc 109 6,761 Unai Emery 89 6,761 Stats from Transfermarkt

Rabiot and Gallagher do happen to be similar when comparing their Fbref stats. Creatively, per 90 minutes, the France international averages 4.07 progressive passes per 90 minutes, and 3.49 final third passes per 90, compared to Gallagher’s 4.94 progressive passes per 90, and 3.88 final third passes per 90.

Indeed, the same can be said out of possession. Rabiot averages 1.32 tackles won per 90, showing his relentless nature in the centre of the park, whereas Gallagher averages slightly more with 1.49 tackles won per 90.

The 29-year-old is a better ball carrier than the Englishman, too, although not by much. Rabiot averages 2.44 progressive carries and two final-third carries per 90, compared to Gallagher's 1.78 progressive carries and 1.55 final-third carries per 90.

They are neck and neck in lots of their stats, but, for the stark difference in price, it may be smarter for Villa to sign the “monster” midfielder Rabiot, as journalist Robin Bairner previously described him. Indeed, the Frenchman has also received high praise from a national team hero, David Trezeguet. The European and World Cup champion called Rabiot “extraordinary” in December 2022, just after he helped his country reach a World Cup final.

The high praise sent the Juve star's way, and the amount of games he has already played under Emery is proof of his quality if the stats were not enough to convince you. As a free transfer in just a few weeks, he could prove to be a shrewd pick-up for Villa and allows them to save £50m on signing Gallagher, which is money they can reinvest elsewhere in the squad.