Aston Villa will be hoping they can better their fortunes this season as the second half of the 2024/25 campaign rolls around. Unai Emery’s side have not quite been at their best so far, and have perhaps struggled with the demands of Champions League football.

That is something which might explain why they are eighth in the Premier League, with just 32 points to their name and a surprising minus-two goal difference. Things could certainly have gone better for the Villans, although they did start 2025 with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

To give themselves a better chance of a successful season, Energy’s side could well dip into the transfer market this January. They reportedly have their sights set on a reinforcement to cover several bases.

Aston Villa’s January transfer news

The player in question here is Japanese attacker Taisei Miyashiro. The 24-year-old has impressed at his current club Vissel Kobe, and could depart the club over the winter transfer window.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the former Japan under-20 international 'is wanted by Aston Villa in January', as Emery searches for reinforcements ahead of a busy few weeks, with a deal having seemingly 'taken a step forward' of late.

This comes just days after a report broke that the Villans are targeting Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, although it remains to be seen if the deals are separate.

In any case, Villa News explain that the Midlands club are hoping for a loan move with the option to buy Miyashiro at the end of the season.

Why Miyashiro would be a good signing

The 24-year-old is an incredibly versatile player. Miyashiro would be a good fit under Emery at Villa Park because of his ability to fill a few roles in his famed 4-2-2-2 system, which has seen so much success so far during his tenure.

That is to say, during his time at Vissel Kobe so far, Miyashiro has played as a midfielder, a left winger and a centre forward according to Transfermarkt. He operates in the left half-space a lot and does contribute to goals.

He has played 46 times for the club so far and has a really impressive 18 goals and one assist in that time.

In the 2024 Japanese first division, he scored 11 times in 32 games, an impressive return indeed. As journalist David Wyatt-Hupton said, he is an "extremely talented" player.

His stats on Sofascore from the 2024 J1 League also make for impressive reading. The 24-year-old has a 22% conversion rate and averages 1.6 shots per game, creating five big chances which suggests he is unlucky not to have more than one assist.

Miyashiro also works hard without the ball, winning an average of 4.1 duels per game.

Miyashiro stats in 2024 J1 League Stats Number Goals 11 Shots per game 1.6 Conversion rate 22% Assists 1 Big chances created 5 Duels won per game 4.1 Ball recoveries per game 2.6 Stats from Sofascore

He could form a deadly partnership with Morgan Rogers if the Villans get this deal over the line. It has been an excellent season for the Englishman so far, with Jamie Carragher describing him as a “machine” and an “unstoppable” force for the Midlands club.

The England international has six goals and three assists in 19 Premier League games this term, and his ball-carrying ability is a standout feature of his game. As per Sofascore, he averages 2.1 dribbles per game.

This could lead to some interesting rotations in attack for the Villans. With Rogers starting as a number 10 and Miyashiro leading the line, the Japanese star could drop deeper into the left-half space and create room for Rogers to burst past him with the ball at his feet.

The Villans number 27 is also a creative player in the final third, and has created seven big chances this season. Adding someone like Miyashiro to the attack, who scored 11 league goals in 2024, might only increase his assist output and help Villa improve their goal difference.

Given this is a loan move with the option to make it permanent at the end of the season, it seems risk-free for Villa. As the stats suggest, Miyashiro is a versatile and talented player, and he could make a real difference for Emery’s side as they look to climb the Premier League.