Aston Villa are now eyeing a "phenomenal" Premier League defender who they made contact about signing last summer, with it recently being revealed he has a £55m release clause in his contract.

Villa eyeing summer signings

The Villans were extremely active in the January transfer window, sealing deals to sign several high-profile players, most notably Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Asensio, who both joined on loan until the end of the campaign.

However, there is no guarantee the loan moves will turn into permanent transfers, so Unai Emery continues to assess targets in multiple positions ahead of the summer transfer window.

Moise Kean is one of the strikers currently under consideration, with the forward regularly finding the back of the net for Fiorentina in the Serie A this season, while Villarreal attacking midfielder Alex Baena is also on the list of potential targets.