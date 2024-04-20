Aston Villa chiefs are eyeing a £175,000-per-week player who Pep Guardiola was once "determined" to sign for Man City.

NSWE identify transfer targets as Villa chase Europe

NSWE and the Villa recruitment team are in full preparation for Unai Emery's second full season in charge next campaign, but the Spaniard's eyes are full focused pitchside as he attempts to guide the club to a top four finish.

Villa have enjoyed an absolutely fantastic 2023/24 season, where they have surprised a fair few critics and currently sit in pole position to seal Champions League qualification ahead of Tottenham as things stand.

The race between Ange Postecoglou and Emery is a close one, but Villa are in mathematical control right now as they gear up for another all-important clash against Bournemouth tomorrow.

“Bournemouth are really playing very well, they are very, very competitive," said Emery on Bournemouth.

Aston Villa's next Premier League games Date Bournemouth (home) Tomorrow Chelsea (home) April 27th Brighton (away) May 4th Liverpool (home) May 13th Crystal Palace (away) May 19th

“They are demanding a lot from their opponent if we want to beat them. My first objective today is trying to recover as soon as possible the players who played yesterday for 120 minutes. The emotion we had yesterday was as well very important too, to reduce and recover full energy for Sunday.

“We will need today evening, tomorrow trying to recover with the players on Sunday to be again strong. The match on Sunday is going to be very difficult. I appreciate Bournemouth’s coach, the players, how they are playing – their style and their idea, always they are pushing and pushing and pushing. Matches against them, like we played there, was really difficult.

“We have to be focused and we have to try to impose our game plan. But it will be difficult.”

Champions League football represents a big draw for players and potential targets ahead of next season, and one rumoured ace now drawing attention from the Midlands is Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard, who's made just 14 league appearances this season, hasn't exactly set the world alight since his 2022 move to Stamford Bridge from Brighton.

Aston Villa eyeing summer move for Marc Cucurella

Once one of the most sought-after full-backs in England, City boss Guardiola was personally "determined" to bring him to Eastlands two years ago, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano at the time.

Now, Emery could offer him a route out of west London. According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are now eyeing a move for Cucurella ahead of the summer window in NSWE's search for new full-back options.

Tierney, as previously reported, is another name on their transfer shortlist. The former Getafe star's seismic £175,000-per-week wages at Chelsea, according to Spotrac, may need to be negotiated if Villa are going to make a formal move for him.

While Cucurella's time at Chelsea hasn't made headlines, the left-back's form at Brighton indicates that a player of real quality could be available, if Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sell.