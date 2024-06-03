Aston Villa will still be revelling in the fact they have secured a place in the revamped Champions League next season, with the supporters buzzing to see which European heavyweights will play at Villa Park.

While an impressive campaign has vaulted Unai Emery’s side into the limelight, it does come with some downsides, as several of his first-team stars have attracted attention following some excellent displays.

While a player or two might need to be moved on this summer in order to raise funds for future signings, Emery will be smart about his business, only selling if absolutely necessary.

The supporters will be more interested in who could arrive at the club as it looks like the manager is targeting a young Argentinian talent.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to reports in Italy, Juventus are keen on bringing Douglas Luiz across to Turin this summer in order to bolster their midfield.

Apparently, sporting director Monchi made a stop in Turin recently to discuss things with the management at Juventus, while two other names popped up who could be used as leverage for a potential deal to take Luiz to Serie A.

These were midfielder Weston McKennie and talented winger Matias Soule. Both players could be solid signings for Villa, but it is Soule who could be the most likely to move to England.

In January, an offer of around €30m was rejected by Juventus from an unnamed Saudi Arabian side, yet they could be tempted to move him on this summer, with Emery likely having to fork out at least £30m to sign him.

While the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen have shown interest in Soule, it is Villa’s interest which is concrete, according to the report.

Predominantly a right-winger, if Soule did arrive in the Midlands this summer, it could mean Emery moves Leon Bailey into a new role ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

What this move would mean for Leon Bailey

The former Leverkusen winger took a few seasons to find his feet at Villa, but it appears as though Emery gave him the confidence to showcase his true talents, finally living up to his £25m transfer fee.

The Jamaican made 52 appearances throughout the entirety of last season, registering 28 goal contributions – 14 goals and 14 assists – as he emerged as one of the key attacking threats in the squad.

He linked up well with Ollie Watkins and made the right wing spot his own, missing just four matches in all competitions.

Among his teammates, the 26-year-old ranked second for goals and assists (19) in the top flight, along with ranking third for shots on target per game (0.5), second for big chances created (12) and for successful dribbles per game (1.6), clearly underlining how important he was to Villa’s cause.

Matias Soule vs Leon Bailey - 23/24 Stats Metric Soule Bailey Goals 11 10 Assists 3 9 Key passes per game 2.3 1.5 Big chances created 8 12 Successful dribbles per game 2.8 1.6

Emery will be desperate to keep him at the club this summer, despite interest in Soule.

However, during his spell at Leverkusen, Bailey would often perform on the left wing. As a result, could he return to this role for Villa next season? It would certainly allow Emery to unleash Soule on his favoured right flank.

Matias Soule's season for Frosinone in numbers

The 21-year-old joined Juventus in 2020 from Velez Sarsfield as they sought to add more South American talent to their squad.

Soule was introduced into first-team action gradually, making his debut during the 2021/22 campaign when he played twice in Serie A, before making 17 appearances last term in what was his breakthrough year at the club.

He scored his first senior goal against Sampdoria in the Italian top flight while making his debut in the Champions League, adding some more experience to his belt.

Despite his early promise and encouraging displays in the first team, he was sent out on loan to Frosinone for the 2023/24 season in order to gain a consistent run of games in Serie A and the move has done wonders for his confidence.

Not only did Soule start 36 league games during his loan spell, but he also scored 11 times while chipping in with three assists, demonstrating that he can cut it at the very top.

While his goal contributions couldn’t quite prevent Frosinone from maintaining their Serie A status, Soule offered more than just goals and assists throughout the season, as he was clearly their most effective player going forwards.

Indeed, when compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, the Argentinian currently ranks in the top 10% for shot-creating actions per 90 (5.42) and for successful take-ons per 90 (2.94), while also ranking in the top 14% for progressive passes per 90 (5.71), which suggests he loves taking on opposition defenders on a regular basis while making sure the ball is moved forwards at all times.

The young starlet was even hailed by his manager at Frosinone last season, Eusebio di Francesco, who said that Soule was “full of creativity and imagination” and this is the type of player which Emery must entice to Villa Park this summer.

Of course, he isn’t the finished article quite yet, but there is no doubting his extraordinary potential, which could see him shine for Villa should he take the plunge and make the move abroad.

It was clear that Emery enjoyed plenty of success by utilising Bailey’s talents out wide, now add in another winger who loves running at defenders while having a keen eye for goal and a move sounds like a recipe for success.

Much will depend on the players the Spaniard moves out of the club, but surely the lure of Champions League football and the opportunity to play in the Premier League are big enough draws for a lot of players this summer, especially Soule.

If the youngster signs for Villa, they could have a prodigious talent on their hands who may just make Emery a stunning profit down the line.