Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to put his recruitment plans in place for January and has identified an out-of-favour star who could help bolster a key area, according to a report.

Aston Villa's title charge...

At this stage, it would be fair to say that Aston Villa have emerged as Premier League title contenders under Emery, given that they sit just one point behind league-leaders Arsenal after taking 38 points from their first 17 matches played in the English top flight this term.

The Villans are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions and will fancy themselves to extend their run into double figures when they take on Sheffield United at Villa Park on Friday evening, in a game that will afford Emery's men the chance to reach the summit of the table if they can record a victory.

Undoubtedly, it will be difficult for Emery's men to continue their recent form to a point where they eventually find themselves crowned champions amid competition from the might of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, among others

Nevertheless, optimism is at an all-time high in the Midlands and realistically, why can't Aston Villa go all the way if they continue to produce consistency when it matters? One inevitability of the Villans' lofty standing is that other clubs will come calling for their star men in the coming windows and Football Insider claim that Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz continues to attract interest from Arsenal.

Despite the Gunners' admiration for the 25-year-old, it is said that a January switch would prove nearly impossible to pull off for the Gunners as Aston Villa will hold out for a fee of around £100 million before entertaining offers for his signature. Potential incomings are a far more exciting prospect for loyal Villa supporters and Emery looks to have a striker in his sights once the window opens for business in 2024.

Timo Werner being watched by Aston Villa

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are keen on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as Emery looks to add another option in the final third to his squad. Jhon Duran is likely to leave Villa Park on a loan basis in January and the Villans are hoping to acquire a forward to deputise for Ollie Watkins over the second portion of the campaign.

Timo Werner's key statistics in the Bundesliga - 2023/24 (Sofascore) Expected goals 2.36 Shots per game 1.1 Shots on target per game 0.8 Chance conversion 22% Touches per game 15.1 Key passes per game 0.3

Germany international Werner is on the fringes at his current employers and has previous Premier League experience following his spell at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022. Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho is also believed to be a target for Emery and is available on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Previously dubbed "important" by former manager Thomas Tuchel, Werner has made 14 appearances in all competitions this term for RB Leipzig, registering two goals and one assist (Werner statistics - Transfermarkt).

Looking ahead, the 27-year-old could add some valuable experience and energy to Emery's frontline as Aston Villa dream of having a fairytale season in the West Midlands.