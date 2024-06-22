Aston Villa have been admirably ambitious in the past few years, under Unai Emery's management and before, but that pursuit of prosperity has left the club teetering on the line of safety in regard to Premier League profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.

Adhering to the division's financial regulations is crucial after qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four finish, for breaching may lead to a damaging points deduction at a time of great promise.

But it's for that reason that Douglas Luiz is on the brink of a transfer to Juventus, with Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea (plus cash) heading to Villa Park in return.

Aston Villa: First Five Premier League 24/25 Fixtures Fixture Venue 23/24 Result West Ham United London Stadium 1-1 draw Arsenal Villa Park 1-0 win Leicester City King Power Stadium N/A Everton Villa Park 4-0 win Wolverhampton Wanderers Villa Park 2-0 win

With an ostensibly winnable run of Premier League fixtures to start the 2024/25 season, Emery's working hard to seal deals early - a £35m plus fee for Ian Maatsen has also been agreed - but the Villans are certainly not done yet, with a one-time Midlands talent on the radar.

Aston Villa transfer news

As per Portuguese outlet O Jogo - via Sport Witness - Aston Villa are trying to work out a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves, who has been on Monchi's radar for quite some time.

The once Molineux-based youngster was in exceptional form for Ruben Amorim's title-winning side last season and has already been the subject of a €30m (£25m) offer from Bayer Leverkusen, though this was swiftly rejected by the Liga Portugal champions.

While Goncalves is happy in his homeland, he would be tempted by the right move away, and given that Villa Park can offer him Champions League football, he might be convinced to take the next step in his career.

Why Villa are interested in Pedro Goncalves

Described as a "dangerous" player by Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert, Goncalves was instrumental in Sporting's 2023/24 campaign, scoring 18 goals and adding 17 assists across all competitions.

The 25-year-old fluctuates between the wing and a central attacking midfield position but invariably offers a prolific edge that speaks of his dynamism and fluidity.

Pedro Goncalves: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 29 8 10 Central midfield 13 8 6 Right winger 5 2 1 Attacking midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

His positional flexibility is no doubt a standout element behind Emery's interest, though it is left-wing that he would find as his most regular home at Villa Park, with Aston Villa a little light on the left flank. Leon Bailey is principally a right-sided wideman and Moussa Diaby completed half of his performances last term in a central advanced role.

As the positional table above highlights, Goncalves' creativity is at its zenith when placed at left wing, though he's also an excellent goalscorer, ranking among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to Liga Portugal for goals and the top 3% for assists per 90, as per FBref.

Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves.

Hailing from Sporting Lisbon, Goncalves has drawn comparisons to the club's erstwhile playmaking leader, and Villa may well be able to replicate the success of Manchester United in signing such a player.

"The new Bruno Fernandes"

The man in question, of course, is Bruno Fernandes. Signing for Manchester United from Sporting in a deal rising to £68m back in January 2020, the Portugal international has cemented himself as one of Europe's standout attacking midfielders.

Across all competitions for the Old Trafford side, the £240k-per-week phenom has scored 79 goals and supplied 66 assists across 233 outings, proving to be an incredibly consistent outlet as he hs proven himself to be a fantastic scorer and creator of goals from an attacking midfield position.

The road to success has been rocky on Greater Manchester's red half but Fernandes has undoubtedly been instrumental in the success the Red Devils have achieved over the past four years, winning the Carabao Cup in 2022/23 and the FA Cup last season.

The watchword would be all-encompassing. Fernandes ranks among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 2% for both progressive passes and clearances, and the top 12% for tackles per 90.

Like Fernandes, Goncalves likes to vary his attacking output while chipping in commendably with defensive work. He might not be quite as athletic and energetic as his predecessor but he certainly knows how to perform a dynamic game.

Goncalves vs Fernandes: League Stats 23/24 Stat Goncalves Fernandes Matches played 32 35 Matches started 32 35 Goals 11 10 Assists 12 8 Pass completion 81% 79% Big chances created 18 21 Shots per game 2.8 2.7 Key passes per game 2.0 3.3 Ball recoveries per game 3.8 5.7 Tackles per game 1.7 1.9 Dribbles per game 0.9 (38%) 0.5 (48%) Duels won per game 3.5 (44%) 3.9 (43%) All stats via Sofascore

It's no wonder that he's been dubbed "the new Bruno Fernandes" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the respective seasonal statistics for the two countrymen highlighting just how effective they both are across numerous positions.

Once labelled a "superstar" by journalist Jack Collins, the Portugal talent might play out wide more often than Fernandes but the principle lying at the base of his skill set remains the same.

This suggests that the potential is there for him to arrive at Villa Park as Emery's own version of the Manchester United sensation this summer, to light up the pitch next term in the Premier League and the Champions League.

While Amorim and his outfit have already laughed off the £25m proposal canvassed by the German Bundesliga's invincible champions Leverkusen, Villa could soon make their move and present an offer begging to be accepted.

Douglas Luiz's sale might feel like a blow for a Villa team fast on the rise, but there is no question that Emery is working hard to sign a range of talented replacements to succeed the Brazil midfielder in the aggregate. Goncalves would truly be an immense addition, and he must be signed.