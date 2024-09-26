Aston Villa are believed to be eyeing up a move to sign a 6 foot 1 defender who Leon Bailey already knows well, according to a new report.

Aston Villa summer signings and upcoming fixtures

NSWE and Monchi backed Emery during the most recent transfer window after he guided Villa to a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, signing a number of players ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

On the pitch, Villa have continued their impressive form under Emery, winning four of their opening five top-flight fixtures and getting their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start after a victory away to Young Boys.

The games come thick and fast for Villa over the coming months, as the club look to qualify for the knockout stages in Europe and once again finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Aston Villa's upcoming fixtures Date Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa September 29 Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich October 2 Aston Villa vs Man Utd October 6 Fulham vs Aston Villa October 19 Aston Villa vs Bologna October 22

However, despite going from strength to strength, the club also appear to be working behind the scenes when it comes to potential 2025 additions.

Recently, Aston Villa have been linked with a New Year move to sign Besiktas winger Semih Kilicsoy, whereas Brazil U20 international striker Rayan Rocha is another mooted target. However, a new name has now emerged on the Villans’ radar, going on a fresh report.

Aston Villa in race to sign Jamaica international

According to HITC, Aston Villa are one of a number of Premier League clubs eyeing up a move to sign Richard King from Cavalier FC, the Jamaican Premier League champions for 2023/24.

The report states that Aston Villa are interested in bringing King to the Midlands to link up with Jamaica teammate Bailey, however, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also keen.

It is West Ham United who are currently leading the way to sign the 6 foot 1 colossus, though, so if Villa want to win the race, they may need to up their interest before January.

King is 22 years of age and has won 19 caps for Jamaica, now under the management of Steve McClaren, and has even made limited appearances as a full-back and a holding midfielder alongside his natural centre-back role.

He’s spent the majority of his career so far with Cavalier FC, although he did have a brief loan spell in Iceland with IBV. AT club level, King has made just under 90 appearances, and by the looks of things, he could be on his way to England in 2025, potentially with Villa.