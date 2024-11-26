Aston Villa and their sporting director, Monchi, are keeping a close eye on an international player who could cost them £8 million, according to a recent report.

The Villans are back in action on Wednesday night as they host European giants Juventus in the Champions League, and they will be looking to end this six-game winless run they are currently enduring.

Aston Villa transfer news

Unai Emery’s side started the new season off very well, but in recent weeks there has been a dip in form, and with the January transfer window on the horizon, this could have changed the club’s plans for that month.

One player that has now emerged on Villa’s transfer radar is Arda Guler of Real Madrid. The Turkish international is expected to be allowed to leave the Champions League winners in January on a temporary basis, and Villa are keen on bringing him to Villa Park. The Midlands side have a strong interest in Guler, and he would provide strong competition to players such as Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey.

As well as Guler, Mark Tillman is also of interest to Villa ahead of the January transfer window. The former Bayern Munich man has made an impressive start to the season with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, and that has now put him on Villa’s radar, who could look to try and bring him to Villa Park in the New Year. But new midfield options don’t stop there, as they also have their eye on a player who could cost them just £8 million.

Aston Villa and Monchi eyeing move to sign int'l player in £8m+ transfer

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Aston Villa and Monchi are closely monitoring Romano Schmid from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. Schmid has been with the German side since January 2019, and after a loan at Wolfsberger AC that ended in 2020, he has returned and become a key player for the Bundesliga side.

Schmid, who has won 21 caps for Austria, impressed a lot in the Bundesliga last season, scoring four goals and recording seven assists in 33 Bundesliga games. He has continued to be among the goals and assists this season, and that consistent form has put him on Villa’s radar.

Plettenberg states the Midlands side are closely monitoring Schmid, with scouts watching the attacking midfielder live in action. Furthermore, there have already been concrete enquiries made ahead of the January transfer window.

Romano Schmid's Werder Bremen stats Apps 135 Goals 10 Assists 23

However, if a move doesn’t occur in January, a move in the summer will happen at the very latest, as several clubs are interested in signing the international midfielder. Bremen are looking to get around €10 million, which is roughly £8.3 million.

Schmid has great versatility in his game, as he prefers to play as an attacking midfielder, but he can also play deeper if needed, as well as operate on either flank or, if need be, as a centre forward. His arrival at Villa could give Emery a player who is incredibly versatile, and that is a good component to have in modern football.